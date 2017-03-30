LaVar Ball says son Lonzo will win more than six NBA championships

Lonzo Ball’s also talked about “trading in” and “getting away from” some of his UCLA teammates. (Getty)

LaVar Ball is back. This time, he appeared with his son, Lonzo, on Chris Broussard’s In The Zone podcast to talk about a variety of basketball topics. The duo played a game where they picked a topic out of a hat and then write the answer to the question on a whiteboard.

LaVar picked the paper asking, “Number of NBA titles Lonzo will win.”

Lonzo wrote down five. A tall order: two more than LeBron James currently has and the same number as Kobe Bryant. LaVar wrote down “more than six” a.k.a more than Michael Jordan.

“Jordan got six,” Lavar said. “You got to get seven if you’re going to be the best player in the world.”

Broussard was quick to point out that Bill Russell, an icon who played for the Boston Celtics from 1965-1969, earned 11 rings during his NBA tenure.

“Bill Russell was back then. I don’t count them back then,” Ball said.

