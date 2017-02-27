Is Ronda Rousey teasing a UFC return with cryptic Instagram post?

Could Ronda Rousey be tipping her hat to a UFC return?

It’s been a couple of months since Rousey was stopped by Amanda Nunes after more than a year away from the cage and many have speculated that it would be the last time we would see the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion compete in the Octagon. However, a cryptic message from Rousey’s Instagram could signal that she may not be ready to call it a career.





The post says, “A ship in the harbor is safe, but that’s not what ships are for.”

And it appears to allude to the idea that “Rowdy” doesn’t feel comfortable playing it safe away from the Octagon and could be ready to continue her career despite recent hardships. She’s 0-2 in her last two fights with both losses coming by knockout after starting her career 12-0 with every single one of her victories coming by stoppage. It’s a remarkable turn of events for Rousey after being so dominant in her career and being recognized as one of the most dominant athletes in all of sports, male or female.

In the interim, Rousey will continue with her Hollywood career with a role in NBC’s “Blindspot” while we all attempt to decode her messages.