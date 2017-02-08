Cyborg's shadow looms as Holly Holm chases another UFC title in new division

This was designed to be, and in some ways still is despite her absence, the kickoff of “The Cyborg Show.” Powerful featherweight Cris Justino had long been the one great fighter the UFC couldn’t snag, until the promotion took the unusual step of creating a division specifically for her.

But when the featherweight title that UFC president Dana White created in December expressly for Justino is up for grabs at UFC 208 on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Justino will be some 3,000 miles away in her Southern California home.

Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie will fight for the title that had once seemed to be Justino’s birthright.

And it put Holm in an odd, but uniquely familiar position. Holm had defeated the then-unbeaten and seemingly invincible Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, on Nov. 14, 2015.

It was a great time in her life, but that’s not to say that there weren’t many exceptionally frustrating moments for Holm in the days and weeks leading up to the bout.

Holm had been an elite athlete for much of her life, and upon signing with the UFC in 2014, she earned significant notoriety for her career as one of boxing’s best female fighters.

Prior to competing in mixed martial arts, Holm had become a boxing legend. She won world titles in three weight classes and was regarded by many as one of the greatest female boxers who ever lived.

This is a woman who is used to winning, but prior to UFC 193, the media and public perception was that she’d be the latest to be mauled by Rousey.

“It was so weird, but people would ask me, ‘How long do you think you can last?’ ” Holm said. “That was so odd to me. I was like, ‘I’m not going for a participation ribbon. I’m going there to win.’ ”

If Holly Holm defeats Germaine de Randamie on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn for the UFC women’s featherweight title, she’ll become only the fourth fighter in the promotion’s history to hold titles in two weight classes. The others are Randy Couture, B.J. Penn and Conor McGregor. (Getty Images) More

She got plenty of sideways glances and suppressed laughs, but Holm got the last laugh when she scored what is among the greatest upsets in MMA history and dominated Rousey before stopping her in the second round.

A full 15 months have passed since that momentous night, and in some ways, little has changed for Holm. Oh, much has changed – she lost her belt in her first defense and is 0-2 since defeating Rousey – but as Holm prepares to meet de Randamie on Saturday, it’s like the clock has turned back to the fall of 2015.

Instead of being asked incessantly about the presence of Rousey at UFC 193, though, the topic is now about the absence of Justino at UFC 208.

It’s a legitimate question. The division was created for Justino, whom the UFC for years desperately wanted to pair with Rousey at 135 pounds in what it believed would have been a record-breaking pay-per-view. Those plans were scuttled, though, when Justino could not make the weight.

After much public debate back and forth, primarily between White and former Justino manager Tito Ortiz, the UFC signed Justino and had her fight a pair of bouts, at 140 pounds.

Those fights turned into one-sided wins over Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg and were evidence of why the UFC so badly wanted to match her with Rousey. By the time the Lansberg fight ended early in the second round, it was obvious that in Justino, the UFC had a superstar on its hands. All she needed was a stage, and UFC 208 would be it.

Justino fought the kind of powerful, action-packed style that fans loved. She was as dominant as Rousey had been and because she’d taken so much abuse from White, many fans had latched onto her and felt a kinship with her.

Those victories, her star potential and Justino’s insistence that even making 140 pounds was not only difficult for her but dangerous to her health, led the UFC to create the featherweight division.

And so, with no featherweights other than Justino under contract, the UFC created the division and offered her a title fight. Once, it was against Holm. Justino declined, saying she needed more time to recover from the cut against Lansberg.

