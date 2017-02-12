Gustav Nyquist hits Jared Spurgeon in face with stick (Video)

Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist appeared to deliberately hit Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon in his face with a stick during their Sunday game.

The play came at the 14:13 mark of the first period after Spurgeon knocked down Nyquist with a cross-check along the boards. Nyquist did not seem to appreciate the play and then used his blade to hit Spurgeon in the face.

Here is a different angle:

Alternate angle of Nyquist/Spurgeon. How do you spear a guy in the face and not get tossed from the game? pic.twitter.com/6j1i662vOn — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) February 12, 2017





Nyquist said that the high-stick was accidental and was happy to see Spurgeon return.

Nyquist received a two minute minor for high-sticking. Spurgeon left briefly and then returned to action. It’s unclear how exactly the NHL’s Department of Player Safety will react to this play but it seems it would merit some discipline. TSN’s Bob McKenzie referenced the six-game suspension Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith received last season for high-sticking Wild forward Charlie Coyle in the face.

Said Spurgeon, “I’m sure the league will do something. I’m just happy (the high stick) wasn’t higher.”

