Gonzaga's Mark Few doesn't feel he needs a Final Four to validate his legacy

Gonzaga will try to get Mark Few to his first Final Four with a win over Xavier on Saturday. (AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — For a coach who has reached 19 NCAA tournaments in a row, won nine straight first-round games and made the Elite Eight twice in the past three years, Gonzaga’s Mark Few still spends a startling amount of time talking about the one thing he hasn’t yet accomplished.

Seldom has a day gone by this season without someone asking Few if this is the year he’ll lead the Zags to their first Final Four.

It’s easy to assume never reaching the Final Four gnaws at Few the same way it famously haunts ultra-intense Arizona coach Sean Miller. The truth is Few isn’t consumed by past near misses because he refuses to accept making the Final Four as the dividing line between success and failure.

“To me, my legacy is built on a lot of other things,” Few said. “I mean, it’s built on the respect my players have for me and how they feel they were treated, coached and developed and all that.

“I’m schlepping along right now vastly far behind my father, who for 54 years was a Presbyterian minister. He saved thousands of souls. He helped hundreds of thousands of people through all their tough times That’s the kind of legacy I’m looking at. And I’ve got a long ways to go to get to first base living up to that guy’s standard.”

If top-seeded Gonzaga defeats 11th-seeded Xavier in Saturday’s West Regional Final, the last thing on Few’s mind will be shedding the bittersweet label of college basketball’s best coach never to make the Final Four. The 54-year-old coach instead will be elated that his players get to chase a national title, that the Spokane community gets to celebrate a long-awaited Final Four appearance and that the university gets rewarded for years of unwavering support.

It’s those close to Few who care more about what a victory on Saturday would do to boost his legacy. They’re adamant Few should already be regarded as one of college basketball’s premier coaches for elevating Gonzaga from irrelevance to excellence, yet they fear he’ll never get the credit he deserves without a Final Four appearance as validation.

Former San Diego coach Bill Grier, a close friend of Few, is now a decade removed from a 16-year stint as an assistant at Gonzaga. He said he has never been more nervous watching a game than he was Thursday night when the Zags rallied past West Virginia in the final minute to advance within a game of the Final Four for the third time in program history.

“I want so bad for him to get to the Final Four,” Grier said. “To me, he shouldn’t have to do it to justify what an unbelievable career he’s had, yet I’d love more than anything to see him put that behind him and the program. I think it just puts the naysayers to rest.”

It’s hard to believe naysayers exist considering how far Gonzaga has risen under Few’s leadership.

When former Gonzaga coach Dan Fitzgerald hired Few as an assistant in 1990, the program was widely considered to be the WCC’s worst job because of its remote location, outdated facilities and lack of a winning track record. The Zags didn’t reach the NCAA tournament for the first time until 1995 and didn’t ascend to the top of the league for another four years after that.

Forget the charter flights, sparkling facilities and freshly designed Nike jerseys of today. Gonzaga players in the 1990 had no weight room, no strength coach and only a few basic necessities.

Players would sign out sweats and jerseys at the beginning of every school year and turn them back in nine months later. Sneakers were the only gear players received new, but obtaining a fresh pair typically required proving the old ones had a hole in the bottom.

Convinced that Gonzaga couldn’t out-recruit higher-profile programs given its modest track record and financial limitations, Fitzgerald annually ordered his staff never to waste time or money recruiting a prospect with a Pac-10 scholarship offer. Few butted heads with his head coach for years over that policy before Fitzgerald finally relented.

“When Mark got there, his whole thing was I’m not going to recruit anyone that isn’t being recruited by a Pac-10 school,” said Dan Monson, who replaced Fitzgerald as Gonzaga’s coach in 1997 after a nine-year stint as an assistant. “He had a self-assuredness about him. He was able to get those kids to believe in Gonzaga before the winning.”

Read More