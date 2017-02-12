Former Georgia defensive end Quentin Moses dies in house fire

Tennessee’s Gerald Riggs, Jr. (21) is tackled from behind by Georgia’s Quentin Moses (94) during their game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2005 in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Georgia star defensive end Quentin Moses died tragically in a house fire in Monroe, Georgia, Sunday morning.

As reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities found Moses, 33, unconscious inside the house and moved him outside. Two others, Andria Godard, 31, and her daughter Jasmine Godard, 10, were found dead inside the house. Moses was later pronounced dead at Clearview Medical Center.

[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]

Monroe Fire Chief Keith Glass said the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene after 6 a.m. The roof collapsed as the fire department attempted to get the fire under control. Agencies are investigating the cause of the fire but it remains unknown at this time.

An Athens native, Moses played at Cedar Shoals High School before donning the red and black from 2002-06. As a redshirt junior, Moses received All-SEC honors by amassing 11.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. Following his senior campaign, Moses was selected by the Oakland Raiders with the first pick in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Cut by the Raiders before the start of the 2006 season, Moses played for the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals during his four-year NFL career.

Very saddened to learn of the tragic death this morning of Quentin Moses. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family in this difficult time. — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) February 12, 2017





Most recently, Moses became a coach and was employed as an assistant since 2011 at Reinhardt University outside of Atlanta.

For more Georgia news, visit UGASports.com.

[Follow Dr. Saturday on social media: Twitter | Facebook | Tumblr]

More on Yahoo Sports:

• Knicks’ major problem? Team owner James Dolan

• Jose Fernandez’s estate sued by families of boating victims

• Six Patriots have now said they won’t visit the White House

• NCAA tourney committee reveals first in-season top 16