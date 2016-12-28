Fear Ronda Rousey's return? Amanda Nunes certainly isn't after vital lifestyle change

LAS VEGAS – Amanda Nunes has better things to worry about than a marketing campaign.

She makes the first defense of her women’s bantamweight title on Friday in the main event of UFC 207 at T-Mobile Arena when she takes on Ronda Rousey, mixed martial arts’ most transcendent star.

As fight night approaches, Nunes has been the subject of a media blitz. Defending champions in the UFC are always in demand, but this time, the interest has jumped several levels.

A fight against Rousey is vastly different than one against just about anyone else. There are people who watch Rousey fights who have never watched fights before, and never will again. But Rousey speaks to them in a way that no one else ever has.

Rousey, though, has opted to skip the traditional media tour as she prepares for her first fight since being dethroned at UFC 193 on Nov. 14, 2015, by Holly Holm. She’s largely been off the grid since, except for a few hand-picked appearances.

And so while the commercials and the marketing all are focused on Rousey, the media is entirely focused on Nunes.

Part of the line of questioning has been her level of frustration with being largely excluded from the marketing blitz. Broadcaster Joe Rogan, a close friend of UFC president Dana White’s, called it “extremely bizarre” that Nunes hasn’t been more prominent in the fight’s marketing.

The UFC, though, made a calculated decision. It figured, probably correctly, that it would be a lot more effective in terms of selling pay-per-views to feature Rousey’s return than to focus on building the largely unknown new champion.

It seems to be working. According to White, about 400 tickets were left as of late Tuesday afternoon, with the gate at about $4.5 million. That will put attendance at T-Mobile close to 19,000.

White made the point that there is a way to make Nunes a star without her being the focus of a lengthy marketing effort.

“You know how Amanda Nunes becomes a star?” White asked. “Go out and beat Ronda Rousey and I guarantee you that then she’ll be a bigger star than anyone ever thought.”

Nunes laughed at the notion that she’s angry the UFC has focused so much on Rousey in its promos. She is smart enough to understand that if White and his fellow UFC executives had a choice, they’d prefer a Rousey win, because she’s guaranteed big business.

But Nunes believes that this fight with Rousey is coming at the right place and the right time in her life, and she’s content ceding the spotlight to the former champion at this instance.

“People know Ronda, people love Ronda, they want to talk about Ronda,” Nunes said. “If people know Ronda is going to fight, they’re going to watch. So that’s good for me, you know? Sell more pay-per-views.”

Nunes gets a cut of the pay-per-view revenues and will thus benefit from the Rousey-centric ad campaign.

But for it to be anything more than a one-time occurrence, she needs to win, and then keep winning. Holm became a massive star after beating Rousey, but back-to-back losses pushed her back into the pack.

Nunes understands how it goes. Just over two years ago, having committed everything to success at mixed martial arts, she was speaking openly of walking away from the sport.

Having just turned 26 and entering her prime, Nunes landed a life-changing fight at UFC 178 against Cat Zingano. A title fight against Rousey was not out of the question, perhaps was even likely, if she won.

And Nunes fought the first round as if she wanted to make a statement. She overwhelmed Zingano early and was on the verge of a win.

She didn’t finish in the first, and Zingano slowly turned the fight around, stopping Nunes in the third.

It devastated her.

“I cried a lot after that fight,” Nunes told Yahoo Sports. “I’m not going to lie: I thought I was going to retire. I did so much to get into the top five three different times [in UFC, Strikeforce and Invicta], and that one was the third time. I got so close to fighting for the belt and then a loss. It makes you question if you’re ever going to get there. I got emotional, I’ll admit it.

