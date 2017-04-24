Eulogy: Remembering the 2016-17 San Jose Sharks

(Ed. Note: As the Stanley Cup Playoffs continue, we’re bound to lose some friends along the journey. We’ve asked for these losers, gone but not forgotten, to be eulogized by the people who knew the teams best: The bloggers and fans who hated them the most. Here is Megan Fowler, Edmonton Oilers blogger from TheOilersRig.com, fondly recalling the 2016-17 San Jose Sharks.)

(Again, this was not written by us. Also: This is a roast and you will be offended by it, so don’t take it so seriously.)

By Megan Fowler

(June 2032, outside Aneroid, Saskatchewan.)

Kid: Auntie, who’s Patrick Marleau?

Woman: Oh, he was one of the best players never to win a Stanley Cup. He had all the talent in the world, and even when he was 37 he could skate like the wind and had a wicked wrist shot and one of the best playoff beards I’ve ever seen. He stayed in San Jose his whole career, and that was the wrong choice. Why do you ask?

Kid: I was looking through that box of hockey stuff you gave me and I found a letter you wrote to him before I was born. Why didn’t you send it?

Woman: You know, I’m not exactly sure.

****

April 22, 2017

Edmonton, AB

Dear Patrick:

Can I call you Pat?

I know we’ve never met, but I feel like I’ve known you my entire adult life. I remember seeing you get drafted, and being annoyed that a kid from Aneroid, SK (a scant 20 miles from my dad’s hometown of Mankota) didn’t go first overall. I liked Joe Thornton, especially after the World Junior tournament that year, but I decided that I was going to be a Patrick Marleau fan (though not a Sharks fan) from day 1.

I regret that choice.

You see, despite being a lifelong Oilers fan, I’ve always had a soft spot for you. During the Oilers recent years-long playoff drought, I sort of figured that I’d like to see the Sharks win the Stanley Cup – not for the team, mind you, but because I think you deserve one. Last season was the closest you’re ever going to get in San Jose, and that’s not debatable. It’s been a long time since the Sharks won a President’s Trophy; in fact you could say that they’ve been #SharkWeak ever since.

It’s not like the Sharks haven’t tried to get better. I mean, picking up Jannik Hansen at the deadline this year wasn’t a terrible move but that Mikkel Boedker contract is going to cause some serious trouble, maybe as soon as July 1.

Despite the changes around you, it was a decent season for you.

I watched you score 4 in a game and was delighted when your wife tweeted this:

You’re getting a little long in the tooth and it might be time to consider that a 20-plus-year career in San Jose might not be the way to get your name engraved on Lord Stanley’s Cup.

Why do I say that? Well, like most other years you’ve been in the playoffs, this year’s postseason started with such promise. An OT victory in Edmonton in game 1 should have been the catalyst for a quick round 1 victory, but instead your team was beat by Zack Kassian and David Desharnais – the most threatening of the 2016-17 Oilers.

Looking back at it, it’s not really surprising that you lost to the younger, faster Oilers – it wasn’t until Game 4 that the Sharks really got things going. And Pat, let me tell you, that game should have turned the tide. A 7-0 shellacking of the Oilers should have been enough to put them away. Unfortunately for you, it wasn’t.

If Game 4 was the hockey equivalent of a Sharknado, Game 6 was absolutely #Sharknada.

At the end of it all, experience should have trumped youth like it often does in the postseason and your Sharks should have won.

You know why they didn’t?

I mean, besides not being able to score on the power play (and it’s not like you didn’t have ample opportunity), and not taking enough shots in the third periods of any of the games?

