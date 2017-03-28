Eddie Lack stretchered off ice after collision with Andreas Athanasiou (Video)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack was stretchered off the ice after Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hit into the netminder on the game-winning breakaway goal Monday.
In overtime, after Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner, Athanasiou came down the ice with the puck at speed. As Athanasiou neared Lack, Hurricanes forward Victor Rask caught up to the Red Wings’ youngster and accidentally pushed him straight into into Lack.
[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]
Athanasiou then hit into Lack’s head and neck area, which sent the goaltender down to the ice writhing in pain.
Here’s a still photo of the collision:
After a Carolina trainer looked at Lack it was then determined that Lack needed a stretcher. While medical personnel worked on Lack, members of the Hurricanes and Red Wings watched silently near Lack’s side.
Fans at PNC Arena also did not make a noise during the nearly 15-minute sequence, except for some chants of “Let’s Go Eddie!” While Lack was being wheeled off the ice on the stretcher he flashed a thumbs up with his hand.
[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]
Following the game, Hurricanes coach Bill Peters had no immediate update on Lack’s condition.
– – – – – – –
Josh Cooper is an editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @joshuacooper
MORE FROM YAHOO SPORTS
2.7k