Eddie Lack stretchered off ice after collision with Andreas Athanasiou (Video)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Eddie Lack was stretchered off the ice after Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou hit into the netminder on the game-winning breakaway goal Monday.

In overtime, after Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner, Athanasiou came down the ice with the puck at speed. As Athanasiou neared Lack, Hurricanes forward Victor Rask caught up to the Red Wings’ youngster and accidentally pushed him straight into into Lack.

Athanasiou then hit into Lack’s head and neck area, which sent the goaltender down to the ice writhing in pain.

Here’s a still photo of the collision:

View photos Carolina Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack, of Sweden, is removed from the ice following an injury during overtime in an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 27, 2017. Detroit won 4-3. (AP Photo) More

After a Carolina trainer looked at Lack it was then determined that Lack needed a stretcher. While medical personnel worked on Lack, members of the Hurricanes and Red Wings watched silently near Lack’s side.

Fans at PNC Arena also did not make a noise during the nearly 15-minute sequence, except for some chants of “Let’s Go Eddie!” While Lack was being wheeled off the ice on the stretcher he flashed a thumbs up with his hand.

View photos Eddie Lack of the Carolina Hurricanes gives a thumbs up as he is stretchered off the ice following a collision on the final play of an NHL game against the Detroit Red Wings on March 27, 2017 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Getty Images) More

Following the game, Hurricanes coach Bill Peters had no immediate update on Lack’s condition.

– – – – – – –

