East Boston man arrested for pulling fire alarm at Steelers team hotel about 3 a.m.

It appears one New England Patriots fan was willing to help his team on Sunday, even if it got him arrested.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were staying at a Hilton hotel near Logan Airport, resting for Sunday’s AFC championship game when the fire alarm went off. State Police and Massport Fire responded to the alarm at 3:40 a.m., MassLive.com said.

It was a false alarm, of course. MassLive.com said police arrested 25-year-old Dennis Harrison of East Boston and identified him as the one who pulled the alarm. Police found him walking around the property, even though he wasn’t a guest, arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and setting off a false fire alarm, according to MassLive.com.

But it did wake up the Patriots’ opponent between 3 and 4 a.m. It woke up everyone else in the hotel too.

Welcome to Boston. Who would've thought this would happen at the @Steelers hotel the night before the AFC Championship, at 3 am? pic.twitter.com/8qowNZGTfc — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) January 22, 2017





That it happens to be a Patriots fan is somewhat fitting. The Patriots are now infamous for their subterfuge, whether it’s spygate, deflate-gate or any number of accusations from other teams. Presumably Ted Wells won’t be paid millions of dollars by the NFL to determine if the Patriots had anything to do with someone pulling a fire alarm Sunday, because clearly the team had nothing to do with it (but just imagine the scandal that would await if they did). But one crazy fan who is accused of doing something dumb and illegal to help his team – presumably whoever did it is a Patriots fan; it would be an odd coincidence if the fire alarm was pulled and it just happened to be the Steelers’ hotel – will add to the Patriots’ reputation a little.

So if the Steelers look a little tired against the Patriots, at least we’ll know why.

