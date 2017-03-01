College basketball: Young Monmouth fan sends letters to NBA teams asking them to draft Justin Robinson

The leap to the NBA could be difficult for Monmouth’s Justin Robinson, but not if one 11-year-old Hawks fan has anything to say about it.

Erica Schaeffer sent letters to all 30 NBA teams after her father, Eric, told her Robinson could begin his professional career playing overseas, according to the Asbury Park Press.

“My dad was telling me that Justin may go overseas,’’ Schaeffer said, “so that made me think that I would try to help Justin stay here because I want to see him play again. And just meeting him and how he’s so nice, I wanted to see him play here and become an NBA player.I just wanted to tell the teams how nice he is as a person and how good he is as a player and how he can change their team.”

Schaeffer’s letters explained that despite Robinson’s 5-foot-8-inch stature, the Monmouth guard had the stats to make it in the NBA. In his four seasons at Monmouth, Robinson broke numerous school records, won conference player of the year last year and has averaged more than 15 points per game, including better than 19 points per game in the past two seasons.

Great lesson in fandom, as Point Pleasant girl touts Monmouth’s Justin Robinson to NBA GMs. And they’re listening! https://t.co/03T1xQ3nzw pic.twitter.com/mSZ676VwTY — Steve Edelson (@steveedelsonapp) March 1, 2017





In the letters, Schaeffer also added personalized lines for each team. For the New York Knicks, she mentioned Robinson was from Kingston, New York, and for the Philadelphia 76ers, she said she talked about “The Process.”

Schaeffer even received responses from the Houston Rockets, the Atlanta Hawks and a hand-written letter from Detroit Pistons GM Jeff Bower.

NBA GMs are taking notice as an 11-year-old girl touts Monmouth’s Justin Robinson, her favorite player https://t.co/03T1xQ3nzw pic.twitter.com/DJRQQYKJOj — Steve Edelson (@steveedelsonapp) March 1, 2017





So, at the very least, Schaeffer put Robinson squarely back on the radar of a few NBA GMs.

