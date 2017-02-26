BYU ends Gonzaga's bid for a perfect regular season one game short

Gonzaga’s bid for a perfect regular season fell one game short.
In the Zags’ regular season finale, in front of an enthusiastic home crowd ready to celebrate history, the Zags instead suffered a stunning 79-71 home loss to BYU, their first setback after 29 wins in a row to start the season.
With the score tied at 71 apiece and just over a minute remaining, BYU forward Eric Mika recognized that his defender was giving him too much space and sank a tie-breaking 18-foot jump shot. Then after a costly Josh Perkins turnover at the other end of the floor, BYU’s Corbin Kafusi put back an errant T.J. Haws pull-up jumper with 19 seconds to go, providing the Cougars the four-point cushion they needed to finish off the Zags.
Had Gonzaga avoided the upset on Saturday night, the Cougars would have become only the sixth team to complete the regular season without a loss since 1976. That’s an exclusive club that includes Indiana State (1979), UNLV (1991), Saint Joseph’s (2004), Wichita State (2014) and Kentucky 2015).
By squandering a 10-point second-half lead, Gonzaga instead leaves open the still remote possibility that it could slip off the No. 1 seed line in the NCAA tournament. A WCC tournament title should be enough for the Zags to solidify the No. 1 seed in the West, but another loss in Las Vegas next week could create some doubt.
There were few signs BYU was capable of an upset of this caliber even though the Cougars had won their previous two games in Spokane. This was an underachieving BYU team that suffered a dreadful non-conference loss to Utah Valley, dropped league games against Pepperdine, Santa Clara and San Diego and hadn’t beaten anyone of note since a season-opening victory over Princeton.
Conversely, Gonzaga had ripped through the WCC with startling ease this season, winning its first 17 league games by 10 or more points apiece. Included among those victories was an 85-75 Zags win in Provo on Feb. 2.
Gonzaga had not faced a second-half deficit for 15 games before Mika sank a jumper from the elbow with 10 minutes to go to give BYU a 61-60 lead. The jumper capped a 13-2 surge from the Cougars highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers from previously struggling guard Nick Emery.
