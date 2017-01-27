Bruce Arena announces 23-man USMNT roster for Serbia and Jamaica friendlies

After two weeks of training in uncharacteristically rainy Southern California, Bruce Arena whittled down his United States men’s national team January camp roster from 29 to 23 players on Friday in preparation for friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica.

Arena made six cuts from a camp comprising only Major League Soccer players: D.C. United left back Taylor Kemp, Philadelphia Union right back Keegan Rosenberry, LA Galaxy goalkeeper Brian Rowe, Columbus Crew midfielder Wil Trapp and San Jose Earthquakes striker Chris Wondolowski. Also excluded was Gyasi Zardes, who was back in the USMNT fold after a season-ending broken foot with the Galaxy last August. The forward/midfielder won’t join the squad due to a minor contusion to his right knee.

The 2017 season – and the second go-around of Arena as USMNT head coach – begins Sunday in San Diego against Serbia. The Americans then take on the Jamaicans next Friday in Chattanooga, Tenn.

(AP Photo)

“I think over these two weeks we’ve gotten a really good reaction out of the players,” Arena said on Thursday. “They’ve worked real hard.”

Arena singled out FC Dallas center back Walker Zimmerman as one of the January campers who has exceeded expectations. “He impresses me every day,” Arena said.

Fellow FCD center back Matt Hedges also impressed Arena but was sent back to Dallas on Monday with a right knee sprain. FC Dallas midfielder Kellyn Acosta was also dropped due to injury (left knee sprain).

After taking over for Jurgen Klinsmann, who was fired last November, Arena said he wouldn’t make too many changes due to the looming World Cup qualifiers in March. The USMNT’s old guard – particularly Jozy Altidore, captain Michael Bradley and Jermaine Jones – will resume their prominent roles.

But Arena also wanted to give second chances to players who fell out of favor with Klinsmann, namely Darlington Nagbe and Benny Feilhaber. Both midfielders known for their creativity (a recurring Klinsmann blindspot) made the cut, as did former New York Red Bulls captain Dax McCarty, who had the awkward experience of being traded to Chicago during camp two days after getting married.

One new face in midfield to watch out for is Galaxy fan favorite Sebastian Lletget, an explosive wing who also filled in at central midfield last year for the oft-injured Steven Gerrard. Lletget, a former West Ham United player, has gotten props from Altidore and fellow midfielder Alejandro Bedoya for being able to settle into the squad so quickly in his first senior team call-up.

“Both of us can play both inside and out wide, so we know how to feed off each other,” Bedoya said of the 24-year-old Lletget. “We’ve combined pretty well in training sessions. I’ve definitely been impressed by Sebastian’s style, the way he’s so balanced and strong on the ball.”

23-MAN USMNT ROSTER FOR SERBIA AND JAMAICA FRIENDLIES

GOALKEEPERS (3): David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake),

Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls).

DEFENDERS (8): DaMarcus Beasley (unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans

(Seattle Sounders FC), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders FC),

Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna, MEX), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting

Kansas City).

MIDFIELDERS (9): Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC),

Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Sacha Kljestan (New

York Red Bulls), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe

(Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union).

FORWARDS (3): Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan

Morris (Seattle Sounders FC).