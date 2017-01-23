Brewers GM David Stearns had an amazing Miller Park cake at his wedding

David Stearns, GM for the Milwaukee Brewers, got married in Texas over the weekend, and I’m sure it was a marvelous affair, full of dancing and fun and celebration. But one thing we know for a fact: there was a cake. That’s not interesting on its own, of course, because most weddings have cakes. But one of the cakes that Stearns had at his wedding was special. It was a groom’s cake, which traditionally highlights something from the groom’s life, and can be wackier than the normal wedding cake.

Stearns’ groom’s cake definitely highlighted something from his life. And the cake wasn’t just topical, it was phenomenal.

Now that's a groom's cake fit for a GM! We'll take a whole section! ????#Brewers pic.twitter.com/OIuWNO7wEg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 23, 2017





Stearns’ groom’s cake was an incredibly detailed model of Miller Park, done by Cakes by Gina out of Houston, TX. They provided a closer look at the cake on their Facebook page.

If you’re not yet convinced that the cake is amazing, take a look at this video, which features a full 360 degree view of this delicious creation.





The details are stunning. Everything is just perfect, from the trees and the parking lots outside to the blue and white crowds filling the stands on the inside. The facade of the park is absolutely beautiful (you can see each individual brick!), and so is the green roof with its arcs and beams. Judge for yourself!

How close did Cakes by Gina come to recreating Miller Park in cake form? Really close. (Getty Images) More

Cakes by Gina did an incredible job of recreating Miller Park in cake form. And if their website is any indication, this isn’t the first sports stadium cake Cakes by Gina has done. They’ve done several stadium cakes, and they all look as incredibly detailed as the Miller Park cake.

A hearty congratulations to David Stearns and his wife Whitney on their wedding, but most of all on that cake. We have no idea how it tasted, but I bet it was as delicious as it looked.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email her at lizroscher@yahoo.com or follow her on twitter! Follow @lizroscher