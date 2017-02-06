Bill Belichick steamed over missed call on Falcons' botched extra point

Bill Belichick has had plenty to be upset about early in Super Bowl 51. But he seemed particularly upset about a call that went against the New England Patriots on an extra-point try.

After the Atlanta Falcons went up 13-0 on Austin Hooper’s second-quarter TD, Shea McClellin appeared to be lined up over the guard — not the center — on the extra-point try. This is key. McClellin jumped over the line to block the kick, but he was flagged for illegal formation.

But he shouldn’t have. Fox rules expert Mike Pereira admitted as much on the broadcast because McClellin was lined up over the guard. It should have been a blocked extra point. Belichick appeared livid and actually showed the referees a photo of the play afterward.

Of course, being down three touchdowns is a bigger deal. But we’ll see if the Patriots can cut into a monster Falcons lead, which reached 21-0, and make it a game again. That’s the only way this will matter.

