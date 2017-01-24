Ben Roethlisberger retiring? Uncertain 'if there’s going to be a next season'

Just two days after a humbling loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gave some veiled hints about his future … and Steelers fans might want to start getting nervous.

“I’m going to take this offseason to evaluate, to consider all options,” Roethlisberger told Pittsburgh’s “Cook and Poni Show” on Tuesday. “To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season.”

Uh oh.

Ben Roethlisberger had all he could handle from the Patriots on Sunday. (USA Today) More

“If there’s going to be a next season”? That sounds more than a little terrifying, considering the fates of most teams who don’t have a franchise-level quarterback. The followup question didn’t elicit any more clarity: “I’m going to take some time and evaluate with my family and just do a lot of praying about it and make sure it’s the right thing for me and my family.”

That’s an answer, yes, if only because it’s not the outright declaration that yes, Roethlisberger will be under center in 2017.

After a strong late-season run, the Steelers crumbled to powder against the Patriots. Le’Veon Bell lasted only 11 plays before going out with a groin injury, Antonio Brown was reportedly grumbling about not getting thrown the ball, and some of the younger players let the magnitude of the game get to them. “Guys have to understand that the game can’t be too big for guys, and I think it was for some guys,” Roethlisberger said. “And that’s OK, they’re going to have to learn.”

Roethlisberger finished the first year of a four-year, $87.4 million contract. He’s not slated to become a free agent until 2020. Perhaps this is just end-of-season frustration, or perhaps there’s more to it. Either way, Steelers fans are in for a nervous next few months.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports and the author of EARNHARDT NATION, on sale now at Amazon or wherever books are sold. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.