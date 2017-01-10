A closer look at Tuesday night's trio of marquee top 15 showdowns

One night after the college football season ended with an thrilling instant classic of a title game, college basketball has a chance to seize the spotlight.

In a stroke of dumb luck for the sport, Tuesday’s slate features a trio of top 15 matchups, two of which few would have predicted would loom this large before the season began.

Baylor puts its newly minted No. 1 ranking on the line at fellow Big 12 contender West Virginia. Villanova seeks to extend its Big East dominance against top challenger Xavier. And Duke and Florida State clash in a meeting between the preseason ACC favorite and a challenger also capable of capturing the league title.

Below is a deeper look at what’s at stake in all three of Tuesday night’s marquee games and some keys to determining the winners:

No. 1 BAYLOR (15-0, 3-0) at No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA (13-2, 2-1) (7 p.m. EST)

Key players: Johnathan Motley, F, Baylor; Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia

What’s at stake: Baylor’s first-ever No. 1 ranking may not last very long. The Bears are actually a six-point underdog at West Virginia in a battle of the two teams most likely to challenge Kansas for Big 12 supremacy. A win for Baylor would validate its No. 1 ranking and move the Bears within one win of matching the 2011-12 team’s all-time best start in program history. West Virginia needs to hold serve at home to avoid damaging its Big 12 title hopes.

Key to the game: Like any game against West Virginia, the key will be how Baylor handles the Mountaineers’ swarming full-court press. West Virginia forces turnovers on a national-best 32.2 percent of its defensive possessions by making it difficult for opponents to get the ball over the mid-court stripe and then seldom letting them get comfortable enough to run their half-court sets. Teams who often fare best against West Virginia’s press often have multiple ball handlers, but Baylor won’t have that luxury unless backup point guard Jake Lindsey plays alongside starter Manu Lecomte more than normal. The Bears typically turn the ball over 18.3 percent of their possessions, just a hair better than the national average of 19 percent. Avoiding live-ball turnovers and slowing down the pace of the game will be especially crucial for Baylor because the Bears have a massive advantage on the offensive glass against West Virginia whenever they do get a shot up. Baylor’s fantastic interior defense can also only be a factor if the Bears can force the Mountaineers to score against a set defense.

Predicted winner: West Virginia

No. 15 XAVIER (13-2, 3-0) at No. 3 VILLANOVA (15-1, 3-1) (7 p.m. EST)

Key players: Josh Hart, G, Villanova; Trevon Bluiett, F, Xavier

What’s at stake: In the past three-plus seasons, Villanova has captured three Big East titles and piled up an astonishing 51-7 record in conference play. The Wildcats are projected to extend their run of dominance this season, but top challenger Xavier can send an early message if it can win on the road at a venue at which the Musketeers have lost their last three games by an average of 22.3 points.

Key to the game: While Villanova boasts an ultra-efficient perimeter-oriented offense loaded with shooters, the Wildcats’ biggest weakness is their interior defense. The graduation of last year’s starting center Daniel Ochefu and the eligibility issues of top recruit Omari Spellman has left the reigning champs with modest size or rim protection in its frontcourt. For Xavier to stay in this game on the road, the Musketeers have to take advantage of Villanova’s soft middle. The Musketeers don’t have an elite post presence, however, second leading scorer Edmond Sumner is adept at attacking the basket off the dribble. Having Myles Davis back from his 15-game suspension should also help Xavier. The senior guard should provide badly needed perimeter depth and outside shooting while also easing the pressure on Sumner to be the only Musketeers guard who can create for his teammates off the dribble.

Predicted winner: Villanova

No. 7 DUKE (14-2, 2-1) at No. 9 FLORIDA STATE (15-1, 3-0) (8 p.m. EST)

Key players: Luke Kennard, G, Duke; Dwayne Bacon, G, Florida State

What’s at stake: With preseason No. 1 Duke in town, Florida State has a chance to further validate its torrid start and make a statement that it’s the early favorite to win the nation’s toughest league. The Seminoles are also just trying so survive their toughest stretch of the season, one that features six straight games against Top 25 teams. As for Duke, this is a chance to get a true road win for the first time this season. The last time the Blue Devils ventured away from home, they were bludgeoned at Virginia Tech 89-75.

