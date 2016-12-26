2016 Year in Review: Biggest sports gaffes

The end of a year is a time to celebrate sports’ shining moments, the plays and players that we’ll remember for years to come. But it’s also a time to take a last look back at the ugly side of sports … the moments where things went sideways and a game, or a season, turned out worse than anyone would have imagined. We come not to praise these moments, but to bury them. As the great Bono once sang around this time of year: “Thank God it’s them instead of you.” We begin with the most cringeworthy story of the year…
We got robbed at gunpoint! OK, not at gunpoint. OK, we didn’t get robbed … Fine, we beat up a bathroom door. Happy?
During the Rio Olympics, Ryan Lochte became the face of the American Olympic team … but not in the way he’d wanted. One morning halfway through the two-week Games, Lochte stumbled back into the Olympic village with an incredible story: he and three teammates had been robbed at gunpoint by Brazilian thieves dressed as cops! It was an unbelievable story — in the literal sense of the word — and Lochte’s tale unraveled quickly, but not before his teammates were detained in Brazil. Turns out Lochte and his mates had vandalized a gas station bathroom and then gotten into a fight with local cops. In a year in which we all questioned exactly what it means to be American, somehow Ryan Lochte creating a lie in which he was a flag-waving ninja kicking the butts of foreigners was the most American thing of all.
The pitch was — get this — high
Look, don’t ever think throwing out the first pitch at a ballgame is some easy task. It may not be as difficult as the multi-octave gymnastics required to sing the National Anthem, but getting a ball from the mound (or thereabouts) to home plate (or thereabouts) can be a tricky task. Snoop Dogg learned that the hard way in July: he walked onto the grass at San Diego’s Petco Park, wound up, reared back, and slung the pitch halfway to La Jolla. “What’s my name?” More like “where’s my strikezone,” am I right, folks? Hello? This thing on?
Well, he did say he was working on a cutter
It’s the day before the biggest game of your career, and your hands are as critical to your profession as a surgeon’s. So what do you do? Tinker around with whirling blades, of course. In the midst of the American League Championship Series, the Cleveland Indians’ Trevor Bauer carved a deep gash into the pinkie finger of his pitching hand while messing with his four-propellor drone. The cut required multiple stitches and scratched Bauer from his scheduled Game 2 start. He lasted just 21 pitches into Game 3 before the cut opened up and began bleeding all over the mound. (Strangely, that wasn’t Bauer’s biggest mistake of the postseason. No, that would be admitting The Phantom Menace is his favorite Star Wars movie. Some sins can’t be forgiven.)
OBJ learns the hard way: nets don’t play
Odell Beckham Jr., the planet’s most acrobatic receiver, hasn’t yet met a cornerback he can’t overwhelm, but kicking nets are another matter entirely. In a September game against the Washington Redskins and rival Josh Gordon, Beckham couldn’t find the end zone, and he took out his frustrations on the kicking net … which covered him better than even Norman had. A week later, Beckham, realizing the error of his ways, made sure to give the net a big hug. In the third act of this little saga, Beckham decided to make his beloved an honest net, proposing in the midst of a two-touchdown game against Baltimore and then appearing to, uh, consummate the relationship. No report yet on a marriage date for the happy couple.
If only there were something he could have done to show his displeasure
Following the example set by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans decided shortly after the presidential election to kneel during the national anthem. Evans did so, he said after the game, to protest the election of Donald Trump. Evans expressed displeasure with Trump’s comments on women, minorities and the LGBT community, an admirable case of an athlete caring about more than just a paycheck or statistics. Unfortunately, Evans apparently didn’t actually vote against Trump, thus missing out on the most fundamental means of protesting a presidential candidate. Evans of course has the right to say and do what he wishes, but this was a reminder that protest without action is just complaining.
That’ll go in the scorebooks as an error on the groom
As every infielder knows, the trickiest aspect of fielding a grounder isn’t the hop or the catch, it’s the transfer. So much can go wrong when you’re preparing to get the ball out of your hands and into your teammates, a fact that Yankees fan Andrew Fox now knows all too well. At a September game against the Red Sox, Fox dropped to one knee before his girlfriend Heather Terwilliger, proposed to her, opened the box containing the ring, and found … nothing. The ring was gone, and Fox and friends spent 15 frantic minutes searching for it. Just when all hope seemed lost, they found the ring in the cuff of Terwilliger’s jeans. She said “yes,” but no word on whether she’ll be duct-taping Fox’s own ring—and his car keys, and his wallet—to his hand.
Even when Steph misses, he hits
Steph Curry’s usually a mild-mannered, Arctic-chill fellow on the court. You have to be calm in order to drain threes with the precision of a man throwing playing cards into the middle of a deck. But late in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry lost his cool and whipped his mouthguard into the audience, hitting a fan. (Did the fan make the shot and give Curry an assist? Of course not.) Curry got ejected from the game, and Golden State would go on to lose Game 6. But it was surely an overreaction on his part. Sure, Steph was frustrated that the Warriors had lost two games in a row, but no way they would blow a 3-1 lead, right? Right…?
Coming in the 2020 Olympic Games: Cannonball, Sharks & Minnows, and Marco Polo
The Olympics: transcendent exhibitions of physical grace and athletic beauty, demonstrations of the power of the human body and the will of the human spirit. And also, in the case of Russia’s Ilya Zakharov, the site of the ugliest belly flop this side of a neighborhood pool on the Fourth of July. Worst part of the flop is that Zakharov wasn’t just some chump who edged into the Games; no, he was the defending gold medalist in the three-meter springboard event. But after that flop, he finished dead last … with a red belly besides. Any time anybody tells you that you don’t have what it takes to be an Olympian, show ‘em Zakharov’s flop. You could do that just by falling off the board.
Send the ref back to FootLocker
Even in a winless season full of lowlights, it’s not hard to pick the most Cleveland moment of the Cleveland Browns’ 2016 season. The Browns were down 24-20 against the Redskins but driving midway through the fourth quarter. Duke Johnson took a handoff, plunged into the line — stick with us here — fumbled the ball, then emerged from the back of the pile holding the football.
Officials were still trying to sort out players from the pile as Johnson jogged away with the ball in his hand, and then the ruling came down: Washington football. Huh? Unlike the is-it-or-isn’t-it-a-catch argument, this ruling was flawed on both aesthetic and common-sense levels, and yet the NFL doubled down on the correctness of the call. Who you going to believe, the NFL or your lying eyes?
If you laugh at this, karma will get you
Pablo Sandoval had this terrible dream: he was swinging a bat in front of thousands of people when his belt broke. And here’s the terrible part: it wasn’t a dream. It happened in April, during Sandoval’s second plate appearance of the season for the Boston Red Sox. Considering Sandoval had been drawing heat from fans for his weight gain, this was pretty much the worst thing that could have happened to ol’ Kung Fu Panda. We’d like to write that he bounced back with a dramatic home run and rounded the bases while holding his pants up, but, well, he struck out. And he only played in three games over the whole season. That’s pretty much a baseball nightmare.
Honorable mentions: The Pittsburgh Steelers’ cringeworthy onside kick; the Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell secretly taping teammate Nick Young; Orioles manager Buck Showalter not using one of his best pitchers in a do-or-die game; referees blow a call in the final seconds to allow Central Michigan to beat Oklahoma State; the Rio Olympics’ green pool.
