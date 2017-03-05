10 takeaways on the brink of March Madness: What to make of Duke and Grayson Allen

Ten takeaways from a pivotal day in college basketball:

1. Every year we say the NCAA tournament bubble is terrible. But this really is the worst.

A lot of bracketologists believe Vanderbilt (17-14, 10-8 in the utterly mediocre Southeastern Conference) is in the field for now after beating Florida. If the Commodores are in with 14 defeats, including five losses to SEC teams not making the Big Dance (Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi and Missouri), it’s a lousy bubble.

With mid-major teams in danger of receiving very few at-large bids, I’ll renew my call to just say no to mediocre high-major teams with all the scheduling and budgetary advantages. Say yes to Middle Tennessee State, Illinois State, Monmouth, UNC-Wilmington and Texas-Arlington, if they don’t win their league tournaments.

2. From No. 1 to the fifth seed for the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. It’s been that kind of season for Duke.

With the Blue Devils’ loss at North Carolina Saturday night, the preseason favorite to win it all will start play in the ACC tourney on Wednesday afternoon against either Clemson or North Carolina State. Duke would need to win four games to win the tournament.

It’s just one more jarring plot twist in a season full of them for the Blue Devils. Injuries, a trip, a suspension, a missing coach, a resurrection, and now a late slide heading into the postseason – Duke has been all over the map this year.

After appearing to have it all together during a seven-game winning streak, Mike Krzyzewski’s team has lost three of its past four. Taken individually, there wasn’t anything overly alarming in any loss – all were on the road, all were competitive games. But taken as a whole, this is a team heading into the postseason on the wrong note and not much resembling the national title contender it was supposed to be in November.

3. The officials in the Duke-North Carolina game walked the Grayson Allen tightrope correctly.

A common foul was assessed to Robinson and then a technical called on Allen upon video review for the high elbow from the Duke guard to Robinson’s face. Every borderline play involving Allen becomes a tempest in its own right, and the refs navigated this one well.

Here is the question going forward: In the heat of postseason play, will college basketball’s most combustible player keep his cool?

4. Ray Harper has become the king of the conference tournament.

Harper’s Jacksonville State Gamecocks secured the first automatic bid for the NCAA tournament Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference tourney title game. It also was the first NCAA bid in school history. And fittingly for Harper, Jax State did it as a No. 4 seed.

In both 2012 and ’13, Harper took Western Kentucky teams to the NCAA tournament by winning four games in four days, pulling upset after upset. The first WKU team was 11-18 entering the postseason; the second was 16-15.

This Jacksonville State team was 17-14 heading to Nashville for the OVC tourney. The Gamecocks routed Southeast Missouri State in the quarterfinals, then upset regular-season titlist Belmont – a team that previously had beaten Jax State twice by double digits. In the title game, Jax State easily handled Tennessee-Martin to go dancing.

Harper, who compiled a gaudy record as a small-college coach, is now 14-3 in conference tournaments as a Division I head coach.

5. Two bubble teams lost games they had to win Saturday, and the fates of their coaches may be intertwined.

Illinois (18-13) had a 10-point lead with 14:44 to play at Rutgers, then scored 15 points the rest of the way and was beaten by the last-place team in the Big Ten. California (19-11) took its first road trip east of Tucson all season and it didn’t go well – there was a 30-point wipeout at Utah Thursday and then a loss at Colorado Saturday.

As of today, I wouldn’t put either in my field of 68. And that could have some ramifications.

Illinois coach John Groce has never had a winning Big Ten record in five seasons, and without a strong run in the conference tourney the Illini will miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth straight season. That would probably cost Groce his job.

The name that has come up often within the industry as a replacement for Groce is Cal coach Cuonzo Martin. He’s believed to want out of Berkeley, and could be a candidate at both Illinois and Missouri. Illini connections have explored some NBA options, most notably Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg and former Pelicans coach Monty Williams, but neither may be interested.

