Chris Bosh, who helped the Miami Heat win two NBA crowns alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, might reunite with Wade on the Chicago Bulls, according to a report Friday. An ESPN website report said Bosh, who has not played since last February due to blood clot issue, will likely be released by the Heat in a few weeks and that the Bulls were in the forefront of teams interested in the 11-time All-Star forward. The Heat could drop Bosh on February 9 after he will have missed a full year but could also wait until March 1 so Bosh would not be eligible to play for another club in this year's NBA playoffs, possibly pushing back a return to the 2017-18 campaign.