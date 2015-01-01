-
Kris Bryant tied the knot and his Cubs teammates showed up in style
Another handsome, young baseball star is officially off the market. Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant got married over the weekend in Las Vegas to his girlfriend Jessica Delp. And by all accounts it was a gorgeous, classy affair — no Elvis wedding chapel for these two!Big League Stew
David Blaine shot himself in the throat, and it sounds completely terrifying
We tend to think of magic as nothing more than smoke and mirrors, but make no mistake about it: It can prove…Hello Giggles
Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods: 'I Could Not Live Like That'
For World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the price of golf greatness, at least for Tiger Woods, was just too steep. In a lengthy interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy said he wouldn't adopt Woods's lifestyle even if it meant enjoying Woods's success.Golf
These photos of Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams cuddling are serious TV #sistergoals
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have to be some of the most talented actresses of our time. They both absolutely kill it…Hello Giggles
'Ground specialist' Ronda Rousey not overrated and should not retire, says Jon Jones
Former two-time light UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has dismissed talk about Ronda Rousey being 'overrated' following her brutal TKO (punches) against Amanda Nunes as UFC 207 on 30 December last year and is hoping she does not call time on her Ultimate Fighting Championship career following the loss. The California-born fighter was fighting for the first time since her loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, and was given an opportunity to win her bantamweight title currently being held by Nunes. Jones, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, believes the sport is rising to Rousey's level of talent which saw her become the longest reigning bantamweight champion.International Business Times
Twitter Destroyed Joe Buck For Blaming Odell Beckham's Drops On The Giants' Boat Trip
Odell Beckham Jr. did not have his best game ever on Sunday afternoon, it’s true. The Giants receiver had multiple drops against the Packers in their NFC Wild Card game, but I mean, it’s like less than ten degrees there.UPROXX
This Football Recruit's Nephew Was Devastated When His Uncle Picked UCLA Over Ohio State
This hat selection has become a signature event of the Army All-American Bowl, where the best of high school football come to play in an exhibition game you might stumble across on a Saturday afternoon. This year’s Army All-American Bowl featured one of the best hat ceremonies of all time, in which five-star cornerback prospect Darnay Holmes selected his future college while a very biased nephew was front and center.UPROXX
Matt Jordan Threatens Ex-Girlfriend Kenya Moore Before Hitting Her Driver
The saga of Kenya Moore and ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan’s tumultuous relationship took a scary turn on Sunday’s all-new episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta — as fans got to see the violent extremes Jordan would go to get her back. The two had been on a break in recent weeks, failing to reconcile after Jordan angrily kicked-in Moore’s garage-door window. Despite asking for forgiveness and another chance, Moore was unable to look past his jealousy and anger.People
English Bulldog Goes Sledding
Cash the English Bulldog takes advantage of a snowy day in North Carolina to go sledding.ABC News Videos
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Raymond Summerlin looks into every coaching rumor and runs down the organizational structure of every team in the AFC.Rotoworld
Dolphins QB Matt Moore got obliterated on illegal hit by Steelers LB Bud Dupree
You won’t see many quarterbacks get blasted as hard as the Miami Dolphins’ Matt Moore did on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild-card playoff game. Moore was rolling to his right, when linebacker Bud Dupree lowered his head and hit Moore in the helmet with the crown of his helmet. It was a easy for officials to throw a 15-yard penalty flag on Dupree.Shutdown CornerSun, Jan 8Pittsburgh 30 - 12 MiamiGame Recap
Cowboys can't feel too confident seeing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers coming to town
When Aaron Rodgers said the Green Bay Packers were going to run the table, everyone assumed he was talking about the regular season. The Packers didn’t start Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the New York Giants that well, but they finished it looking like one of the most dangerous teams left in the playoffs. After falling behind 6-0, the Packers outscored the Giants 38-7 from the final few minutes of the second quarter on, and won 38-13.Shutdown CornerSun, Jan 8Green Bay 38 - 13 NY GiantsGame Recap
The Broncos And Brandon Marshall Trolled Raider Nation Hard After Oakland's Playoff Loss
Forced to play rookie quarterback Connor Cook in their first playoff game in 14 years, the game started poorly for Oakland thanks to a freakish interception by Houston’s Jadeveon Clowney and it was all downhill from there. Then linebacker Brandon Marshall took things to the next level.UPROXX
Ligue 1: Drogba hints at Marseille return
More than 12 years after leaving Marseille, Didier Drogba has suggested that a return to the Ligue 1 club could be in the pipeline.Omnisport
8 Things Every Girl Boss Does Before 9AM (9 photos)
New year, new you… right? Not if you’re still rolling out of bed after your fourth or fifth snooze-button delay, climbing sleepily into the shower and then rushing to work like a crazed maniac. Successful women know that starting the day right can mean the difference between being a boss and being a disaster. Here, eight things every success story does before 9am.The Zoe Report
Ross Brawn explains why Lewis Hamilton cannot be compared to Michael Schumacher
Ross Brawn says a combination of factors made Michael Schumacher the most accomplished Formula One driver of all time and it is difficult to compare Lewis Hamilton with the seven-time world champion owing to the different eras and the contribution they made to their respective title winning teams – Mercedes and Ferrari respectively. Schumacher joined Ferrari in 1996 following two successful title-winning campaigns with Benetton and went about building a team around him. Brawn was part of all seven titles that Schumacher won.International Business Times
Jonathan Toews honors WJC bet with Patrick Kane, wears Team USA jersey
Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews honored a bet with teammate Patrick Kane over the IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and wore a Team USA jersey Sunday. A photo of the two was posted by Kane’s Twitter account after the Blackhawks’ 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. The tweet by Kane said, “Big win tonight.Puck DaddySun, Jan 8Chicago 5 - 2 NashvilleGame Recap
NFL playoffs schedule: Full slate with kickoff times for divisional round
There weren’t any exciting, close games in the first weekend of the NFL playoffs, but the second week might make up for it. There are some great matchups for the NFL’s divisional round, as we’re down to eight teams on the road to Super Bowl LI. The Seahawks took a 17-3 lead into halftime.Shutdown CornerSat, Jan 7Seattle 26 - 6 DetroitGame Recap
California Chrome gets his 1st look at Gulfstream track
California Chrome has gotten his first look at the site of his final race. The leading money winner in North American racing history went for a jog at Gulfstream Park early Sunday, two days after arriving to prepare for the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Jan. 28. California Chrome has never raced in Florida, and his brisk pre-dawn trek onto the Gulfstream dirt - on an unseasonably chilly morning, the 48-degree air feeling colder in the wind - was the first of many scheduled for the next few days.The Associated Press
2017 Golden Globes: Vote for the Best and Worst Dressed
The Golden Globes might officially be about awarding actors with golden statues for their roles in the year’s standout movies and television shows, but being named best dressed is almost as important. And getting deemed one of the worst — not so great. So how do these get assigned? Well, it’s all up to you! Vote on what everyone’s wearing on the red carpet at the event. Their fate is in your fingers — and don’t forget to comment below!Yahoo Style