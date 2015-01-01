During the latest Bischoff On Wrestling podcast, former WCW bigwig Eric Bischoff expressed his sympathy for Rollins, but pointed out that if the Architect of the Shield is out for any significant amount of time — and god forbid, if he has to miss WrestleMania again — this tragic injury would end up creating a rare opportunity for both talent and creative to step up in a big, bad way. To lose that opportunity so close to the date has to be emotionally devastating. “I think the opportunity that it creates as much for other performers in the WWE that are going to have to step in to that slot is the opportunity for the writers to really get their heads together and put as much pressure on themselves as some of talent feels some times to come up with a story and an angle that allows that transition to be as seamless as possible.