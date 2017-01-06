-
Chargers admit mistake, drop new LA logo after criticism
The Chargers have dropped their new LA logo, which bore an uncanny resemblance to that of the Los Angeles Dodgers.Omnisport
Amanda Nunes Wants to Follow Conor McGregor and Hold Two UFC Belts
In July of 2016 at UFC 200, Nunes rocked then-champion Miesha Tate to take the UFC women's bantamweight belt, breaking Tate's nose in the process. After having taken some time off, Nunes returned to close out 2016 by welcoming mega-star Ronda Rousey back to the Octagon at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. Though she's only held the UFC bantamweight belt for less than a year and defended it once, Nunes told MMAWeekly.com at UFC Fight Night 103 in Phoenix that she wants to follow in lightweight champion Conor McGregor‘s footsteps and become the first female fighter to hold two belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.MMA Weekly
Kyrgios responds to Federer: I think I can win Australian Open
A confident Nick Kyrgios feels he could spring a shock by winning the Australian Open after Roger Federer claimed it was unlikely.Omnisport
Seahawks go into offseason dejected at another missed chance
Doug Baldwin and the Seattle Seahawks landed back home sometime around midnight as Saturday turned to Sunday. By 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Baldwin was awake playing an NFL video game, his way of decompressing from seeing the season end earlier than hoped for a second straight season. The Seahawks' season ended likely where it should have with a 36-20 loss to Atlanta in the NFC divisional round on Saturday.The Associated PressSat, Jan 14Atlanta 36 - 20 SeattleGame Recap
Justin Thomas' record-setting win at the Sony Open
In the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii, Justin Thomas taps for birdie on No. 18 to set the new 72-hole scoring record and earn is fourth win on the PGA TOUR.PGA Raw Footage
Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has passed away, family reports
The family of wrestling star Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has reported via Instagram that he has passed away. Snuka was one of the early stars of the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE), and his theatrical, daredevil style set the stage for much of wrestling’s current image and persona. Snuka’s career began tapering off in the mid-1990s, and by the 2000s he was only appearing in cameo and non-wrestling roles.The Turnstile
A Former NBA Player Won The Turkish Dunk Contest By Jumping Over Five People And Throwing Down
Tyler Honeycutt won Turkish Dunk Contest, $2500 jumping over five players that measure 6-8 and 6-3. UCLA and Sacramento Kings fans may remember Tyler Honeycutt, a 6’8 forward whose length and athleticism made him an intriguing prospect when he came into the NBA in 2011. Whether Honeycutt will ever make it back to the NBA remains to be seen, but at the very least, he proved that he deserves the opportunity to compete in the dunk contest somewhere down the line.UPROXX
The Need to Reward Gabe Jackson
Ever the quiet superstar, Gabe Jackson helms the right side of the Oakland Raiders' offensive line. With a contract set to expire, Jackson needs a new deal. The post The Need to Reward Gabe Jackson appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Report: Tony Romo still wants to play for the Denver Broncos but they are not interested
The Dallas Cowboys' "No. 1 priority this offseason" is going to be trading Tony Romo, according...Business Insider
Michelle Beadle Thinks Someone Needs To Say 'Enough Is Enough' And Knock Grayson Allen Out
ESPN SportsNation host Michelle Beadle is calling for someone to knock Grayson Allen out? It’s no secret that Duke’s Grayson Allen is probably the most hated college basketball player in America right now. According to Michelle Beadle of ESPN someone needs to do something about this and knock the Blue Devils’ guard out.UPROXX
5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs Liverpool
Liverpool will be glad to avoid defeat, but perhaps a little sour that they could not take all three, and Manchester United should be encouraged by the way they got back on level terms and showed mental resilience. Over the course of Manchester United’s 16-game unbeaten run, Pogba has been exemplary in 15 of those. The French midfielder had an incredibly poor game and, in the end, Liverpool’s midfielders outclassed him.Yahoo Sport UK
Tom Brady Trolled Houston With A Bizarre Cartoon After The Patriots Beat The Texans
Tom Brady wants you to know he put the Houston Texans to sleep on Saturday night.UPROXX
Wawrinka survives scare to reach second round
By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka survived a scare from Slovakia's Martin Klizan on Monday, fighting back from a break down in the final set to move into the Australian Open second round with a 4-6 6-4 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory. "It was a big fight tonight," 2014 champion Wawrinka said on court after the match. It was a tough match." It took the world number four more than three hours to subdue his left-handed opponent to cries of "Allez Stan" from the crowd in the Margaret Court arena.Reuters
Serena Williams Confirms: You Can Rock Sneakers with a Skirt (8 photos)
Serena Williams is on top of her stylish athletic wear game. The tennis star not only reps sports bra brand Berlei , but also reminds us time and time again that she's fashionable both on and off the court. In fact, Williams recently shared a photo of her rocking a flouncy tulle skirt and Nike sneaks while posing with her new fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. "Can't resist a strong shoe game," she wrote about the ensemble on Instagram. She hid the most buzzed about part of the photo, her engagement ring, with a taco emoji, so her black and white kicks were the center of attention. Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST This sporty yet dressy look caters towards those who just can't fathom wearing heels every day (especially if you suffer from bunions , flat feet , or other foot-related woes) but still want to look put-together. In honor of Williams's outfit, we've rounded up our favorite sneaks so you too can emulate the athlete's style--all you need now is a flouncy skirt fit for a princess and Williams-level confidence.InStyle
Chiefs aim to get even for loss to Steelers
Alex Smith endured watching film of the Kansas City Chiefs' meltdown in Pittsburgh earlier this season ''a bunch of times'' this week, still trying to figure out where everything went wrong. Ben Roethlisberger threw five touchdown passes. The Steelers scored 22 first-quarter points, led 36-0 before the Chiefs finally scored and they proceeded to route the eventual AFC West champions 43-14 that October night.The Associated PressSun, Jan 15Kansas City 16 - 18 PittsburghGame Recap
Miami Dolphins should give Kenyan Drake a bigger role next season
With Jay Ajayi not playing well outside of his 200-yard performances, the Miami Dolphins need to get Kenyan Drake involved more next season. The post Miami Dolphins should give Kenyan Drake a bigger role next season appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Cardinals intent on improving, not chasing champion Cubs
A month before spring training, the St. Louis Cardinals already have plenty of motivation - they're focused on returning to the playoffs, rather than trying to overtake the rival Chicago Cubs. In fact, Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak really wants to avoid any notion that the Cubs winning the World Series is the driving force behind the St. Louis push to improve after missing the postseason for the first time since 2010. While St. Louis might not say it's directly chasing the Cubs, it certainly added a key component from its rival in the offseason with the signing of outfielder Dexter Fowler.The Associated Press
The Cowboys' decision to spike the ball with 48 seconds left against the Packers came back to haunt them
The Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC Championship Game after beating the Cowboys, 34-31...Business Insider
Joe Lauzon Decision's Marcin Held But Says Judges Got It Wrong (UFC Phoenix Results)
When ring announcer Bruce Buffer was reading the scorecards from the UFC Fight Night 103 co-main event on Sunday, most inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix were shocked, including the winner. Joe Lauzon officially defeated Marcin Held in their lightweight bout, but Lauzon but spent his post-fight interview explaining why he didn't win the fight. Lauzon came close to finishing Held in the early going of the opening round.MMA Weekly
When Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys they were losing $1 million per month and now it is the most valuable team in the world
The Dallas Cowboys are now the world's most valuable sports franchise, according to the most...Business Insider