Serena Williams is on top of her stylish athletic wear game. The tennis star not only reps sports bra brand Berlei , but also reminds us time and time again that she's fashionable both on and off the court. In fact, Williams recently shared a photo of her rocking a flouncy tulle skirt and Nike sneaks while posing with her new fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. "Can't resist a strong shoe game," she wrote about the ensemble on Instagram. She hid the most buzzed about part of the photo, her engagement ring, with a taco emoji, so her black and white kicks were the center of attention. Can't resist a strong shoe game #nike A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:48am PST This sporty yet dressy look caters towards those who just can't fathom wearing heels every day (especially if you suffer from bunions , flat feet , or other foot-related woes) but still want to look put-together. In honor of Williams's outfit, we've rounded up our favorite sneaks so you too can emulate the athlete's style--all you need now is a flouncy skirt fit for a princess and Williams-level confidence.