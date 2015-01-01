If Martellus Bennett had his way, people would live in his world. Fair or unfair, under Bill Belichick New England has been branded as an organization where individuality is discouraged, and where Belichick's boiler plate lines like ''I'm going to do what's best for the team'' are often repeated by his players. With locker room jester Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve since December following back surgery, Bennett has stepped right into his role as the most dominant personality in the room.