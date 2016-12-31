-
The Fifth Quarter: James Harden makes history with 53-point triple-double
James Harden is the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in one game.Sporting NewsSat, Dec 31Houston 129 - 122 New YorkGame Recap
-
UPROXX
-
DeMarcus Cousins rips Kings effort: 'I’m tired of these f— excuses'
Cousins was hit with his 10th technical of the season in Saturday's loss but he saved his hardest-hitting words for his own team.Sporting NewsSat, Dec 31Sacramento 98 - 112 MemphisGame Recap
-
Brandel Chamblee, Bailey Mosier Married in Arizona Friday
(c) 2017 Time Inc. Bailey Mosier: Most Beautiful Women in Golf 2016 Golf Channel host Bailey Mosier is one of GOLF.com's 2016 Most Beautiful Women in Golf.Most people know Brandel Chamblee as the guy with great hair who talks about Tiger Woods and other golf stars as an analyst for the Golf Channel. But the former PGA Tour player is now a husband, too.Chamblee and Bailey Mosier married on Friday at the Arizona Country Club in Phoenix. Mosier is a reporter on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, and she was also featured in GOLF's Most Beautiful Women in Golf in 2016. ...Golf
-
3 years into the College Football Playoff, the semifinals have largely been duds
Alabama’s Ryan Anderson returned an interception for a TD in the Tide’s 24-7 win. Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal blowouts by Alabama and Clemson continued a trend of unentertaining final four matchups since the playoff’s inception in 2014. Hell, Alabama’s 24-7 win, a game far more of a blowout than the final score indicated, is the second-closest of the six semifinal games played to date.Dr. Saturday
-
Like father, like son? Cristiano Ronaldo picks position for son
Real Madrid's all-time leading goalscorer wants Cristiano Ronaldo Jr to play as a striker, not a goalkeeper, should he take up the sport.Omnisport
-
Rousey vs. Nunes Concludes Long Night Of Fights
Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes will meet in the last fight of UFC 207.International Business Times
-
Seattle Seahawks Daily Dose of Pain – Saturday, December 31
Your daily dose of the most negative news in the Seattle Seahawks universe: injuries. Huzzah! It is the final regular season injury update for 2016. Thank goodness there are only a few hours left of this misbegotten year, too. Enough of that; for now, on to the report! Player: C.J. Prosise This is the report, […] The post Seattle Seahawks Daily Dose of Pain – Saturday, December 31 appeared first on Cover32.Cover32Sun, Jan 14:25 pm ETSan Francisco at SeattlePreview Game
-
Nadal beats Goffin to win fourth UAE title
Rafael Nadal ended an injury-plagued 2016 on a high by lifting the Mubadala World Tennis Championship title for a fourth time on Saturday. The 30-year-old Spaniard defeated 11th-ranked Belgian David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (7/5) after world number one Andy Murray earlier ousted Canada's Milos Raonic 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to take third place. Nadal's 2016 campaign had been ruined by a wrist injury that forced him out of Roland Garros after the second round and saw him miss Wimbledon.AFP
-
Nick Saban On Bo Scarbrough's Performance | Peach Bowl Recap
Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough set a new Alabama bowl game rushing record, and Nick Saban was singing his praises in this Peach Bowl recap powered by Xfinity.Campus Insiders
-
Kurt Angle Is Telling Promoters He Has A WWE Return Date
Dave Meltzer reports in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Angle is telling promoters he is no longer taking independent wrestling dates, because he is returning to WWE in April. Angle will be working just two dates on the indies in 2017 as of right now: a match against Alberto Del Rio, and a match against Cody Rhodes.UPROXX
-
Reports: 49ers to clean house, will fire GM Trent Baalke and coach Chip Kelly
As 2013 dawned, then-Oregon Ducks coach Chip Kelly was the hottest name on the market. Now, he may never be a head coach in the NFL again. According to Saturday night reports by NFL Network and ESPN, the San Francisco 49ers are firing both Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, in a housecleaning Niners’ top brass must hope will turn around a franchise that has gone from NFC Champion and Super Bowl XLVII appearance to a three-win season at best in just five years.Shutdown Corner
-
Yu Darvish shows off his ambidexterity in crazy pitching videos
Since 2012, Yu Darvish has proven to be one of baseball’s most talented right-hander pitchers. Along the way, we’ve also heard claims that his physical gifts include the ability to pitch left-handed.Big League Stew
-
The Cowboys Have Reportedly Decided To Play Tony Romo After All
Above average quarterback Tony Romo, who has not seen the field this year after suffering a back injury in the preseason, is expected to take snaps during the Cowboys’ meaningless game against the Eagles in Week 17, sources told ESPN. Good and consistent rookie quarterback Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 13-2 record and is expected to start. Dallas has home-field advantage secured, so now is the time to get Romo his first real game action since last year’s Thanksgiving game. After all, if he doesn’t get sharp now, how will he be in top form and be able to throw that back-breaking interception when the Cowboys need it most?UPROXX
-
An Indians fan sat behind Mike Napoli on a flight, and then it got awesome
Imagine a situation if you will. You’re traveling home from your holiday celebrations, and you take your seat on the plane. You get your book or your headphones out and ready, and then you look around. In front of you is a bald head with a big beard, and he looks a little familiar. You consider it for a minute, and then you realize who he is.Big League Stew
-
Chelsea top Stoke City in 4-2 thriller
Stoke City equalized on two separate occasions, but Chelsea proved to be too much to handle, as the Blues got a 4-2 win.NBC Sports
-
Meet Ronda Rousey's Boyfriend Before UFC 207
The couple has been together since October 2015.International Business Times
-
Washington fell short against Alabama, but the Huskies are on the right path
Eight years ago, both Alabama and Washington posted perfect regular seasons. Certainly Alabama’s run of titles since then has been more impressive, but the fact that Washington is now standing on the same field as the Tide is its own significant success story.Dr. Saturday
-
Trump Returns To Golf Course, Despite Criticism Of Obama
Donald Trump was back on the golf course Saturday, despite once criticizing President Barack Obama’s penchant for the sport.International Business Times
-
Photos of the day - December 31, 2016 (22 photos)
A woman gets in the spirit on New Year’s Eve on Sydney Harbour in Australia; Afghan refugee Rukhsar Sameem, 4, covers her face with a teddy bear while playing at the refugee camp of Oinofyta about 58 kilometers (36 miles) north of Athens, Greece; and, Greyhound dogs race during a race meeting at Towcester Racecourse in England. These are just a few of the photos of the day for December 31, 2016. See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.Yahoo News Photo Staff