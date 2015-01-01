(Reuters) - Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take. It was more than brutal," Woods said in a video interview released in conjunction with the Desert Classic event. "Because there were times when I physically didn't know if I could get out of bed." In the 15 months before Woods next played in a tournament - the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December 2016 - he slid to 666th in the world rankings, having enjoyed a total of 683 weeks as number one.