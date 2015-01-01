-
The Oakland A's take a jab at President Trump about crowd sizes
The Oakland A’s — already having defeated ’90s rock band Smash Mouth in a Twitter war last October — have now taken aim at the newly inaugurated president of these United States. Meaning, there’s no one-hit wonder or reality TV star of which @athletics is afraid. The A’s held their annual FanFest on Saturday in Oakland and their crowd estimate might have used some, ahem, alternative facts.Big League Stew
Young players want Dwyane Wade to practice more - Taj Gibson
Chicago Bulls forward Taj Gibson says the young players in the team want to see more of Dwyane Wade on the practice court.OmnisportLiveChicago 35 - 23 PhiladelphiaFollow Game
Taylor-made move lands brothers, Jeff Gordon win in Rolex 24
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — He's one of the top racers in America, and almost always overlooked, even on the day the boldest move of his career gave him the biggest win of his life.Associated Press
The Latest: Federer says Nadal deserved win, too
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Sunday at the Australian Open (all times local):Associated Press
Army Vet Accuses Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir of Kicking Him Out of His Atlanta Falcons Seats
An Army veteran was set to be honored at the NFC Championship game in Atlanta, and was briefly kicked out of his seats by Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir.Complex
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Crush it in the Gym During Costa Rica Vacation!
The sisters took to Snapchat to share their regimen. #NoDaysOffEntertainment Tonight Videos
Mayweather-McGregor mega-fight will happen, says Floyd
Floyd Mayweather Jr, who retired in 2015 with a flawless 49-0 record, is keen to give the fans what they want.Omnisport
Steve Kerr Thinks Steph Curry Is Finally Comfortable With Kevin Durant, Which Could Be Terrifying
The Golden State Warriors are 40-7, giving them the best record in the NBA by 3.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs. There were some that expected the Warriors to come close to matching, if not breaking, their own record from 2015-16 after the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.UPROXX
Bennett defines his own 'Patriot Way' en route to Super Bowl
If Martellus Bennett had his way, people would live in his world. Fair or unfair, under Bill Belichick New England has been branded as an organization where individuality is discouraged, and where Belichick's boiler plate lines like ''I'm going to do what's best for the team'' are often repeated by his players. With locker room jester Rob Gronkowski on injured reserve since December following back surgery, Bennett has stepped right into his role as the most dominant personality in the room.The Associated Press
Take that! Matt Prater one-ups Justin Tucker's field-goal bomb at Pro Bowl
The Pro Bowl has a little added juice this year, it seems — at least leading up to the game. Check out Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater here, as he posted a video of him attempting a 76-yard field goal a few days after Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nailed one in practice from 75. “I’m gonna try to one-up you,” Prater said, as he lined up for the kick.Shutdown Corner
Premier League: West Ham fans lash out at Dimitri Payet after tweet
After weeks of speculation, the British club confirmed they had agreed a deal with Marseille - and the player couldn't hide his excitementSporting News
Atlanta Falcons' brotherhood starts with a little white ball
For the Atlanta Falcons, brotherhood begins at three pingpong tables in the middle of the locker room. When the Falcons redesigned the locker room at their suburban training facility during the last offseason, they left room for a single pingpong table. Then it grew to three,'' coach Dan Quinn said.The Associated Press
Madrid beats Real Sociedad to increase Spanish league lead
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid saw its rivals falter and then did its part against Real Sociedad, winning 3-0 with a goal and an assist by Cristiano Ronaldo to increase its lead in the Spanish league.Associated Press
Connor McDavid denied by NHL in fastest skater request
The NHL drew the line on Connor McDavid’s request in the fastest skater event at the all-star skills competition in Los Angeles. It showed the Edmonton Oilers superstar where he was allowed to start his attempt to break Dylan Larkin’s specious NHL record of 13.172 seconds, set last season. McDavid won the event with a time of 13.02 seconds, and then had a chance to break Larkin’s record with a race around the outside border of the rink.Puck Daddy
FA Cup: Manchester United stroll to Wigan victory at Old Trafford
Bastian Schweinsteiger enjoyed a memorable Manchester United return, wrapping up a comprehensive FA Cup fourth-round win against Wigan on his first start for more than a year. Few expected to see the 32-year-old in the club’s colours again after being frozen out by Jose Mourinho, falling so far down the pecking order that the club even wrote him off as an asset in their accounts.Yahoo Sport UK
Bennie Logan is unlikely to get big payday from the Philadelphia Eagles
With his new deal this offseason expected to be a big one, it is unlikely that the Philadelphia Eagles will be able to re-sign Bennie Logan. The post Bennie Logan is unlikely to get big payday from the Philadelphia Eagles appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall
UFC President Dana White on Saturday continued his stand in saying that a fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing star Floyd Mayweather Jr. White, speaking to reporters at the UFC on FOX 23 press conference in Denver, likened the chances of the fight happening to those of him dressing up for the Super Bowl as a member of the NFL's New England Patriots. Earlier in the day, McGregor hosted a question-and-answer session in Manchester, England.MMA Weekly
In pictures: FA Cup 4th Round LIVE (37 photos)
GOAL: Chris Smalling Smalling swoops to make it 2-0Yahoo Sport UK
Danny Duffy bought a Yordano Ventura bobblehead and got a generous surprise
Since Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car accident a week ago at age 25, stories of his kindness and his spirit have been pouring out. Someone shared this story on Twitter early Friday morning, and it’s about a Royals fan trying to sell his Yordano Ventura bobblehead, but ending up doing something different instead. @cdotharrison A guy I work with had a Yordano Ventura bobblehead doll.Big League Stew
C.J. McCollum Clapped Back After Chandler Parsons Burned The Trail Blazers On Twitter
The Internet is a truly magical place when the person behind a pro sports team’s Twitter account can get pro athletes trading digital barbs. The Portland Trail Blazers played the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, but the real action was taking place on Twitter after Portland’s 112-109 win. During the game, Portland’s team Twitter account posted a video of Chandler Parsons airballing a three.UPROXX