Punter Pat McAfee Fired Off A Tweetstorm About The Colts GM Right After He Was Fired
The Indianapolis Colts fired GM Ryan Grigson on Saturday. It seemed like a move that needed to happen, as Indy’s on-field performance over the last few years has declined while rumblings of a rift between Grigson and Chuck Pagano have been out there for a while. McAfee has been in Indianapolis since 2009, so he’s seen the inner workings of this organization before and during the Grigson years.UPROXX
Tim Lincecum is preparing for one more shot at pitching glory
Former San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum knows that all too well. The former two-time National League Cy Young award winner and three-time World Series champion was once poised to become an all-time great and potential Hall of Famer. Now 32, Lincecum is no longer a star. As Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News reported Friday, Lincecum’s agent, Rick Thurman, says his client “is throwing and getting ready for the season.” That means the fact that no one is calling hasn’t stopped Lincecum from pushing to make what seems impossible now a reality later.Big League Stew
Agassi relates to Kyrgios - but doesn't want to coach him
Troubled tennis player Nick Kyrgios acknowledged after his testy loss to Andreas Seppi at the Australian Open this week that he could certainly benefit from having a coach. Andre Agassi says he feels a certain kinship with Kyrgios, but he's not the man for the job. The other factor, Agassi said, is that if he's going to coach, it would have to be with someone who wants to learn.The Associated Press
Should Chip Kelly go to the Patriots next season?
When Chip Kelly was fired by the Eagles as head coach, it was Bill Belichick that was quick to jump and defend the departed coach. The post Should Chip Kelly go to the Patriots next season? appeared first on Cover32.Cover32Sun, Jan 226:40 pm ETNew England at PittsburghPreview Game
Soccer-English premier league results and standings
Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 21 Bournemouth 2 Watford 2 Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Middlesbrough 1 West Ham United 3 Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52 2 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 45 16 46 3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45 -------------------------4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44 -------------------------5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43 ...Reuters
Cowboys are a few small tweaks away from Super Bowl
The Dallas Cowboys came up short in the 2016 Playoffs, but not because they are a flawed team. The post Cowboys are a few small tweaks away from Super Bowl appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Serena marches on to fourth round
By Ian Ransom MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Serena Williams gave compatriot Nicole Gibbs a lesson in grand slam tennis with a 6-1 6-3 thrashing to charge into the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday. Having passed her earlier tests against more accomplished players, second seed Williams had far too many weapons for the 92nd-ranked Gibbs, who appeared overawed by the occasion at a sun-drenched Rod Laver Arena. Williams suffered a brief lapse when serving for the match at 5-2 and was broken for the first time, but she promptly broke back to close out the one-sided contest in just over an hour.Reuters
Miami Heat's Bosh could reunite with Wade on Chicago Bulls
Chris Bosh, who helped the Miami Heat win two NBA crowns alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, might reunite with Wade on the Chicago Bulls, according to a report Friday. An ESPN website report said Bosh, who has not played since last February due to blood clot issue, will likely be released by the Heat in a few weeks and that the Bulls were in the forefront of teams interested in the 11-time All-Star forward. The Heat could drop Bosh on February 9 after he will have missed a full year but could also wait until March 1 so Bosh would not be eligible to play for another club in this year's NBA playoffs, possibly pushing back a return to the 2017-18 campaign.AFPLiveChicago 55 - 52 SacramentoFollow Game
Nadal survives Zverev epic
Rafael Nadal came through his toughest test at the Australian Open so far, prevailing in a five-set thriller against Alexander Zverev.Omnisport Video
Penn State football coach: Stability may bring bigger things
James Franklin has crisscrossed the country, recruiting in Alabama through California and Michigan in the last week. Everyone he meets has congratulatory words for the Penn State football coach. ''I've got everybody coming up to me saying, 'Wow, Coach, best bowl game I've ever seen,''' Franklin said Saturday.The Associated Press
Tigers could have plenty of options for rotation
Justin Verlander is set to start another opening day for the Detroit Tigers. The rest of the rotation is a little less clear, but manager Brad Ausmus is hoping he'll have plenty of options. Ausmus saw no reason to hold back on announcing that Verlander would start the opener.The Associated Press
Three players the Miami Dolphins should pursue during free agency
Taking a look at three players that the Miami Dolphins should pursue during this offseason's free agency period. The post Three players the Miami Dolphins should pursue during free agency appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Westbrook on Allstar Starter Snub
Russell Westbrook addresses the media about not being selected as a Allstar starter.NBA.com
Microsoft Cortana has made its picks for the NFL Conference Championship games
Microsoft Cortana — a virtual assistant that predicts the outright winner of every NFL game...Business Insider
ESPN drops commentator over Venus Williams 'gorilla' remark
US broadcaster ESPN has dropped commentator Doug Adler after he compared Venus Williams to a "gorilla" at the Australian Open -- although he insisted the word he used was "guerrilla". ESPN said Adler should have been more careful during his coverage of the seven-time Grand Slam-winner's win over Stefanie Voegele. "During an Australian Open stream on ESPN3, Doug Adler should have been more careful in his word selection," an ESPN statement said.AFP
Could successful comeback solidify Johan Santana's Hall of Fame bid?
The 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot will include some interesting new names and cases, such as Chipper Jones and Jim Thome. Former Minnesota Twins and New York Mets left-hander Johan Santana is also currently slated to be among that group. As we first learned in November and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reminded us Friday, Santana is working out again in hopes of making a comeback in 2017. Johan Santana is part of a strong crop of newcomers on next year's HoF ballot.Big League Stew
Oakland Raiders LB Coach Faces Criticism Over Lapses
Most have no clue Sal Sunseri is the Oakland Raiders' LB Coach. Yet, after a rough 2016, the pressure is on for this unit to succeed. The post Oakland Raiders LB Coach Faces Criticism Over Lapses appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Three players the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue during free agency
Taking a look at three players I believe the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue this offseason during free agency. The post Three players the Philadelphia Eagles should pursue during free agency appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
LaLiga: Zidane urges Madrid fans to stick with Ronaldo and Benzema
With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema out of sorts as Real Madrid beat Malaga, Zinedine Zidane has called on the fans to stay patient.Omnisport
