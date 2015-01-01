-
Family Guy: Tom Brady Kisses Sick Mom Ahead of Super Bowl
Tom Brady recently shared that his mother hasn’t attended single game all season due to battling an illness, but Galynn Brady is in Houston as her son prepares to compete for his fifth Super Bowl win. The New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kiss Galynn on each cheek at NRG Stadium, where his team will face off against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in football’s biggest game. “Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” the 39-year-old athlete captioned the photo, with the whole family rocking Patriots gear.People
-
Taylor Swift’s Pre-Super Bowl Show Might Be Her Only in 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift’s pre-Super Bowl concert broke some news: She announced it may be her only concert of this year; she performed for the smallest number of fans in some time — 9,000 people is intimate for this pop star — and she sang her newest single live for the first time.Associated Press
-
Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James ripping Charles Barkley: 'Yeah, destroy him!'
Draymond Green was excited to hear LeBron James "destroying" Charles Barkley this week after Barkley called out James for being "whiny."Sporting News
-
UFC: Ronda Rousey was 'broken' before Amanda Nunes fight, says Holly Holm's coach
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Holly Holm's coach Mike Winkeljohn believes Ronda Rousey's first knockout in November 2015 when she lost the bantamweight title played a role in her defeat against Amanda Nunes on 30 December last year. The California-born fighter returned to the octagon more than a year following her first UFC loss, but her return did not go as planned as she was knocked out by Nunes in 48 seconds. Holm's coach believes that Rousey was broken after the first fight and was not the same person anymore.International Business Times
-
This Falcons Fan Went To Church On Super Bowl Sunday In The Greatest Suit Ever
The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl, in case you hadn’t heard, and the people of Atlanta are very ready for this moment. This gentleman has his Super Bowl Sunday best on, with an all-white suit with a red stripe down the side airbrushed with a giant Falcons helmet (with red flames coming off of it) on the back and is wearing a red hat with Falcons logos on the side. The white with black on top is extra clean and shiny for the Super Bowl.UPROXX
-
Kevin Durant And Draymond Green Got Into A Shouting Match During Their Loss To The Kings
Related Links:Steve Kerr Went Absolutely Nuts On A Ref And Explained Himself After The Warriors LossDraymond Green Had A Minor Meltdown, Then Said He Was ‘Happy’ The Warriors Lost During last night's game vs. the Kings, Kevin Durant & Draymond Green got into a heated exchange pic.twitter.com/jD7VN0TbkTUPROXX
-
Sergio Garcia's form boosted by wedding plans as Spaniard claims Dubai Desert Classic victory
At the start of the year in which Sergio Garcia will finally lose his bachelor status, the Spaniard gave notice of his intent to ditch another tag as well. Garcia’s fiancée, Angela Akins, was there to greet him behind the 18th green after his three-shot victory over Henrik Stenson, which returned him to the world’s top 10. It has long been said in golfing circles that this is a case of unlucky in love, unlucky on golf and that a happy Sergio is a dangerous Sergio.The Telegraph
-
Warriors Coach Gets Ejected
Warriors coach Steve Kerr gets a technical foul and is ejected from the game during the third quarter. Draymond Green also get issued a technical foul.NBA.com
-
Top MLB draft prospect Hunter Greene is ridiculously athletic
In 2017, that prospect’s name is Hunter Greene. Greene is entering his senior season at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Once that wraps up, he’s expected to be a high pick in the 2017 MLB amateur draft, perhaps going No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Twins.Big League Stew
-
Watch All The Emotional Moments From Paul Pierce's Final Game In Boston
Before Paul Pierce arrived in the TD Garden for the final time in his NBA career, the Boston Celtics had already put together a tribute in the form of a headband giveaway for those in attendance. It isn’t exactly commonplace to see an opposing player garner that kind of respect and admiration from a former team, but Pierce is a legend for arguably the league’s flagship franchise and the organization paid it forward with that gesture. The Celtics weren’t done, though, and the Clippers provided ammunition by electing to insert Pierce into the starting lineup.UPROXX
-
Why the Philadelphia Eagles should draft a defensive end in the first round
Given the issues that plagued the Philadelphia Eagles pass rush last season, should the team look to draft a defensive end in the first round? The post Why the Philadelphia Eagles should draft a defensive end in the first round appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
-
Buffalo Bills owner explains why he compares Tom Brady to McDonald's
This season, Tom Brady shut down any lingering doubt about how, at 39 and after missing the first four games of the season to serve his Deflategate suspension, he would fare on the field. Basically, he was the same — if not better! — Brady who the NFL has seen for the last 16 years. For Bills owner Terry Pegula, who had to watch Brady shred his team earlier this season, Brady reminds him of McDonald's.Business Insider UK
-
LaLiga: Barca can catch Real Madrid - Neymar
Although Real Madrid have been dominant in LaLiga this season, Neymar believes Barcelona can still claim the title.Omnisport
-
Weber signs with Warriors, and Heat wish him well
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to see big things from Briante Weber. Weber spent some time with the Heat last season, and was on Miami's NBA Development League team in Sioux Falls this season - until the Warriors struck a deal with him on a 10-day contract that was finalized on Saturday.The Associated PressSat, Feb 4Sacramento 109 - 106 Golden StateGame Recap
-
Conor McGregor: ‘UFC Can't Stop Me' From Boxing Floyd Mayweather
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is taking time away from mixed martial arts while he prepares to become a father, but has his eyes set on a return fight.MMA Weekly
-
Game On: 18 Things Your Super Bowl Party Needs (18 photos)
Can you smell that Astroturf? That means it's time again for the best Sunday of the entire year! Stock up on chips, gather your loved ones near: it's time for the Super Bowl. Thanks to Lady Gaga's hugely anticipated halftime show and 4 incredible teams vying for contention, this Super Bowl has the potential to be the best one yet, which means you owe it an equally incredible watching party. Whether your squad is full of hardcore ballers or you're all just super fans of queso dips, we're prepared to make sure your party doesn't fumble. RELATED VIDEO: How to Throw a Last Minute Super Bowl Party Read on for 18 party picks that will make you an insta-MVP. Better get that touchdown celebration dance ready...InStyle
-
Super Bowl 51: Here is who the experts are picking to win the big game
The New England Patriots enter the game as a 3-point favorite over the Atlanta Falcons, exactly where the line opened two weeks ago. According to SportsBookReview.com, the moneyline on the Patriots ranges from -144 to -160 (the amount you would have to bet to win $100). The moneyline on the Falcons ranges from +125 to +140 (the amount you would win if you bet $100).Business Insider UK
-
Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted
Iran said on Sunday it would allow US wrestlers to compete in an international tournament after President Donald Trump's travel ban was halted by a federal court. "Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan...US Wrestlers' visa will be granted," tweeted Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif. Iran had blocked visas for US citizens in response to Trump's travel ban, preventing the wrestlers from competing in the event on February 16-17.AFP
-
2017 Australian Open win has 'different taste' says Roger Federer
Roger Federer has said he can't believe that he has won the 2017 Australian Open title and revealed that this one has a 'different taste' compared to the other 17 Grand Slam titles he has won during his career. The Swiss ace surprised himself by making the final of the first Grand Slam of the year and then went on to beat long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal in the final. Federer was coming back from a six-month hiatus due to a knee injury and it was his first ranking tournament since his semi-final loss at the Wimbledon Championships last year.International Business Times
-
Steven Bowditch, PGA Tour pro, arrested for 'extreme' DUI
<p><strong>Updated: </strong>Steven Bowditch took to Twitter to address his DUI arrest, saying: "Life is about choices. Last night I made a very poor one. I'm very sorry to those I have disappointed. I must and will, do better."</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Life is about choices. Last night I made a very poor one. I'm very sorry to those I have disappointed. I must and will, do better.</p>— bowdo (@bowdo83) <a href="https://twitter. ...Golf