Could Brandon Graham and Connor Barwin be cut by the Philadelphia Eagles?
Earning top dollar salaries last season, could both Brandon Graham and Connor Barwin be cut this offseason by the Philadelphia Eagles? The post Could Brandon Graham and Connor Barwin be cut by the Philadelphia Eagles? appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Rory McIlroy on Tiger Woods: 'He's so close'
Rory McIlroy joined the No Laying Up podcast again this week and talked about coming back from his injury, his favorite golf broadcasters, Tiger Woods and more. Woods, who tees it up in Dubai Thursday, is coming off a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week. "If he was just allowed the opportunity to be healthy for a few years and just give it one last run, because I would love to compete against him down the stretch at a major and I'm sure a lot of these guys would.Golf
Amanda Nunes changes gears, apologizes to Ronda Rousey after news of Rousey's possible retirement breaks
Amanda Nunes made a post on Instragram apologizing to rival Ronda Rousey for comments she had made in the wake of her victory at UFC 207. Amanda Nunes wasn’t completely ignored before she defended her women’s bantamweight title against Ronda Rousey on Dec. 30 in the main event of UFC 207 in Las Vegas, but it would be conservative to say the promotion was 95 percent about Rousey. Nunes quietly stewed in the background, insisting she wasn’t bothered by the slight.Cagewriter
Report: Broncos offered John Lynch many jobs
The Broncos tried getting John Lynch in the front office on numerous occasions. The post Report: Broncos offered John Lynch many jobs appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Carmelo Anthony Has A Very Good Reason Why He's Probably Staying With The Knicks
Carmelo Anthony to the Clippers makes a ton of sense, even if the rumored deal would make Lakers fans who wanted to see Chris Paul in gold and purple lose their minds. Anthony to the Cavs would be another stab wound for a franchise reportedly bleeding money, and even putting money aside, would LeBron James really be better off having his friend replace Kevin Love? After all, the 32-year-old still has the final say in where he plays, so even if Phil Jackson wants to ship him out of the Big Apple, Anthony has all the power.UPROXX
Signing day begins with Alabama closing on recruiting title
On the first Wednesday of February, it becomes obvious why Alabama contends for a national title every season. The Crimson Tide have had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country each of the last six years, ...Associated Press
Premier League: Matic - Chelsea are out for revenge against Arsenal
Nemanja Matic has made it clear Chelsea want revenge against Arsenal on Saturday following their heavy defeat earlier this season.Omnisport
Randy Orton Says Believing Your Own Hype Will Get You Buried In WWE
Randy Orton is going to WrestleMania! Rey Mysterio’s favorite wrestler just won his second Royal Rumble and the right to challenge probably-not-John-Cena at the biggest show of the year, and we’re suddenly reminded that, thanks to injury and storyline, it’s been a good couple of years since the guy was in the title picture in a serious capacity. ESPN interviewed Orton after his Rumble win, and one of his answers was extremely interesting. When asked if he had been hoping to win the Rumble, Orton gave a very interesting answer explaining how you can’t hope for anything in WWE, and that if you start getting a big head in the locker room, you’ll quickly be shown the door.UPROXX
Tiger takes another comeback step, glad he can take any
(Reuters) - Tiger Woods will take the next step on his comeback this week at the Dubai Desert Classic, a step that just a few months ago he was not at all sure he would be able to take. It was more than brutal," Woods said in a video interview released in conjunction with the Desert Classic event. "Because there were times when I physically didn't know if I could get out of bed." In the 15 months before Woods next played in a tournament - the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December 2016 - he slid to 666th in the world rankings, having enjoyed a total of 683 weeks as number one.Reuters
Alabama's recruiting success remains unmatched
Alabama's success on the recruiting trail under Nick Saban has been unprecedented and has helped the Crimson Tide win 4 of the past 8 National Championships.Sports Illustrated
Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United transfer plans: Seven players who could be on their way to Old Trafford
Jose Mourinho might not have delved into the Manchester United transfer kitty in January but there was work going on behind the scenes at Old Trafford. United allowed Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay to move on and are saving those transfer fees for their recruitment drive at the end of the season. Mourinho has been holding regular video conference calls with the club’s executive vice chairman Ed Woodward and a shortlist has been drawn up.Yahoo Sport UK
Rex Ryan Says He May Never Coach Again Because He's Tired Of Getting 'F*cked'
It’s been more than a month since Rex Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills but the coach is still salty, if this interview with the Daily News is any indication. After an 8-8 season in 2015 and a 7-8 run this season that ended with him being fired before Week 17, Ryan feels as though he was, well, here comes the salt and salty language a person like myself and a web site like this can’t endorse. “The one thing about (being on TV) is that you don’t lose,” Ryan said.UPROXX
Leonard's 36 points lead Spurs by Thunder, Westbrook, 108-94
The San Antonio Spurs have admired the outstanding season Russell Westbrook is having and the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard didn't disappoint in person. Neither did the Spurs, who took playing Westbrook as a great challenge. Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and San Antonio held Westbrook scoreless in the fourth quarter for a 108-94 victory on Tuesday night.The Associated PressTue, Jan 31San Antonio 108 - 94 Oklahoma CityGame Recap
Even Chuck D Took A Side In The Feud Between LeBron And Charles Barkley
Ever since LeBron James started criticizing the Cavs’ front office for not being aggressive enough about adding more play-makers to the roster, he’s taken heat from all sectors of the basketball-viewing public. Never one to mince words, Charles Barkley has been particularly vocal in his belief that LeBron needs to stop “whining” to the media. Because social media exists, seemingly everybody has an opinion on the matter, including legendary rapper Chuck D, who came to LeBron’s defense on Tuesday.UPROXX
Miami Dolphins must prioritize new deal for Jarvis Landry
Though the team has some important players to re-sign this offseason, the Miami Dolphins should prioritize an extension for Jarvis Landry. The post Miami Dolphins must prioritize new deal for Jarvis Landry appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
Cardinals hacker to MLB: Astros deserve punishment too
News continues to fly about the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals hacking scandal. The punishment for the actions of Christopher Correa, the former Cardinals employee who hacked into the Astros computer system, was handed down on Monday. A day after the punishment was handed down, Correa isn’t happy that the Cardinals were the only organization to feel the wrath of the Commissioner’s Office.Big League Stew
Woods blames his mum for lack of sleep
14-time Major winner Tiger Woods said he is feeling good ahead of the Dubai Desert Classic, despite his mother waking him up at two o'clock in the morning.Omnisport Video
Tom Brady Calls Simone Biles 'The GOAT,' He Dishes on What He Eats After a Super Bowl Win
Biles also asked Brady what gymnastic routine he would most like to compete in.Inside Edition
Colts new GM Chris Ballard “I’m not ready.”
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is not ready for his new role here in Indianapolis. The post Colts new GM Chris Ballard “I’m not ready.” appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
If Broncos get Tony Romo, what happens to Siemian and Lynch?
If the Broncos get Tony Romo, what happens to the other two quarterbacks? The post If Broncos get Tony Romo, what happens to Siemian and Lynch? appeared first on Cover32.Cover32