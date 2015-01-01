Former two-time light UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has dismissed talk about Ronda Rousey being 'overrated' following her brutal TKO (punches) against Amanda Nunes as UFC 207 on 30 December last year and is hoping she does not call time on her Ultimate Fighting Championship career following the loss. The California-born fighter was fighting for the first time since her loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, and was given an opportunity to win her bantamweight title currently being held by Nunes. Jones, who is currently serving a one-year suspension for testing positive for a banned substance, believes the sport is rising to Rousey's level of talent which saw her become the longest reigning bantamweight champion.