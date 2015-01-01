-
Buffalo Bills could pursue Chad Kelly during the NFL Draft
In need of a quarterback of the future, the Buffalo Bills could consider using a late round pick on Ole Miss signal caller Chad Kelly.
Gregg Popovich Got Brutally Honest About The 'Monstrous Advantage' White People Have
Steve Kerr, Gregg Popovich, and Stan Van Gundy – have become three of the sports world’s leading commenters on race and politics. Ever since the rise of Donald Trump, the trio have decided not to #StickToSports, and instead have spoken poignantly on current events. On Thursday, Popovich was asked about what Black History Month means to him.UPROXX
Should the Miami Dolphins be looking for a new starting quarterback?
If Ryan Tannehill is forced to have surgery this offseason, should the Miami Dolphins be looking for a plan B at starting quarterback?
SUPER BOWL 51: Our official predictions for who will win Sunday's big game
It's the most wonderful time of the year! On Sunday from Houston, the New England Patriots and...Business Insider
Sources: Warriors waiving veteran Anderson Varejao
Anderson Varejao signed a minimum deal to return to Golden State last summer. The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran Anderson Varejao, clearing the way to sign guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical. Golden State has the NBA’s best record (43-7) and is making the move to bring in another athletic, versatile guard to its short-term roster.Yahoo SportsThu, Feb 2LA Clippers 120 - 133 Golden StateGame Recap
Kurt Angle Has Figured Out Why WWE Fans Hate Roman Reigns So Much
Roman Reigns, the guy with the biggest pecs, isn’t very well liked by a lot of adult wrestling fans. People inside the wrestling business have nothing but nice things to say about the guy, but the gorgeous, perfect prince with the impeccable pedigree still gets showered with thunderous boos everywhere he goes. Luckily, we have intelligent experts like Kurt Angle to tell us what exactly WWE has done wrong during the Roman Reigns Experiment.UPROXX
Trevor Siemian sounds off on Tony Romo to Broncos rumors
The Denver Broncos quarterback sounded off on possibly having Tony Romo join Denver.
Paige Spiranac is trying to make peace with her place in the game
To understand the power of Paige Spiranac's beauty, take a trip with her to Scottsdale Top Golf on a bustling Saturday evening. As Spiranac, 23, strolls across the third level an unmistakable energy fills the air. One dude, about to take a swig of beer, is frozen by the sight of Spiranac, his glass a couple of inches from his lips.Golf
Supermodel Patriots Fans Show You How to Dress for the Super Bowl (8 photos)
Gisele Bündchen, Olivia Culpo and Adriana Lima know how to support their team in style. Follow their lead and your Super Bowl outfit will be a total touchdownPeople
Eric Bischoff Thinks Seth Rollins' Injury Could Create A Golden Opportunity
During the latest Bischoff On Wrestling podcast, former WCW bigwig Eric Bischoff expressed his sympathy for Rollins, but pointed out that if the Architect of the Shield is out for any significant amount of time — and god forbid, if he has to miss WrestleMania again — this tragic injury would end up creating a rare opportunity for both talent and creative to step up in a big, bad way. To lose that opportunity so close to the date has to be emotionally devastating. “I think the opportunity that it creates as much for other performers in the WWE that are going to have to step in to that slot is the opportunity for the writers to really get their heads together and put as much pressure on themselves as some of talent feels some times to come up with a story and an angle that allows that transition to be as seamless as possible.UPROXX
Bob Arum offers Dana White solution to make Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao happen
Boxing promoter Bob Arum is determined to make Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao a reality – even if it means he has to walk away from negotiations to appease UFC chief Dana White. While the prospect of Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor continues to loom large over the fight game, Pacquiao's name entered the equation in January when he put himself forward to fight the UFC's first ever double champion – provided they meet inside the boxing ring and not the octagon.International Business Times
Champions League: Messi is unique, Neymar makes us dream - Maxwell
Maxwell praised the Barcelona pair ahead of the upcoming Champions League last-16 tie, with the first leg in Paris on February 14.Omnisport
US wrestlers in limbo after Iran bans them from tournament
American wrestler Jordan Burroughs saw this month's tournament in Iran as a chance to redeem himself after a rough performance at the Rio Olympics.Associated Press
Motor racing-New McLaren F1 car name to break with the past
McLaren's 2017 Formula One car will be a break with the past, and the era of now-departed boss Ron Dennis, the team said on Friday. "2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too," McLaren said on Twitter, announcing the car would no longer have the MP4 prefix that has been carried by every McLaren since 1981. The prefix alluded to Project Four, a team founded by Dennis in 1976 that merged with McLaren in 1980.Reuters
Things Got Heated Between Shaq And Charles Barkley While Arguing Over LeBron
The biggest story in the NBA over the last week or so has been the feud between Charles Barkley and LeBron James. After Barkley chastised James for telling the media that he wanted the Cavaliers to go out and acquire talent to bolster the team’s roster for a championship run, the reigning Finals MVP absolutely unloaded on television’s most visible hoops analyst. On Thursday’s edition of NBA Tip-Off, Barkley was given a platform and a live microphone to discuss the feud.UPROXX
Nick Saban and Alabama dominated National Signing Day
One month after Alabama played in their fifth national championship game in the last eight...Business Insider
Serena Williams Just Gave Big Sister Venus Williams the Sweetest Instagram Shoutout
They may fiercely compete against each other on the court, but that doesn't mean there's any love lost between Venus and Serena Williams. And the younger of the two tennis stars took to Instagram today to drive that point home, sharing a beautiful photo of her big sister with an even more touching caption in which she referred to Venus, 36, as "her everything." "My #wcw my #bestfriend my #sister my #heart #myeverything #mybigsister," Serena, 35, wrote alongside the happy iInStyle
Suspicious Tweet Reveals Ariana Grande Is PREGNANT?
Is Ariana Grande pregnant?! Check out the crazy tweet that had fans thinking that might be the case...Clevver News
Royals, Herrera agree to $5,325,000 deal, avoid arbitration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals felt comfortable trading star closer Wade Davis in part because they had Kelvin Herrera, a two-time All-Star in his own right, ready to assume the job this season.Associated Press
Your first look at MLB's new spring training caps for 2017
Once again, Major League Baseball has unveiled new spring-training fashions in the weeks ahead of camps opening. We have eight new caps to show you below from seven teams — oddly enough, it’s the usually traditional New York Yankees who have two new caps.Big League Stew