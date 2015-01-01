-
Your Current Jeopardy! Champion Is Dropping Warriors Jokes Into His Final Jeopardy! Wagers
The current Jeopardy! champion is winning so easily he’s working jokes about the Golden State Warriors into his Final Jeopardy wagers. Loren Lee Chen is a two-day Jeopardy! champion who was introduced by Johnny Gilbert to America as a “basketball podcaster.” Chen is one of three guys who runs On the NBA Beat. A Jeopardy! round category about sports abbreviations helped him a bit on Wednesday, but he didn’t rely on it, instead bouncing around to other topics to control the board throughout.UPROXX
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr's man cave looks like a sports fan's dream
It is no secret among NASCAR fans that Dale Earnhardt Jr. likes toys. So it comes as no surprise...Business Insider
-
LeBron, Cavs meet after star's scathing postgame rant
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James has smoothed things over with his teammates and bosses — for now.Associated Press
-
Tiger Woods announces his first golf club endorsement since Nike stopped making golf equipment
When Tiger Woods tees off on Thursday from the Farmers Insurance Open, he will do so using...Business Insider
-
GolfBoards are easier to use, and more fun, than they look
<p>Golf, we all know, has its share of problems. When explaining lackluster participation numbers, one term often cited is the dreaded F-word. Fun, of course.</p><p>Is golf too stuffy? At times, perhaps. Enter <a href="http://www.golfboard.com/" target="_blank">GolfBoard</a>, a company now in its fourth year producing motorized, skateboard-style carts. I bumped into the GolfBoard display at Demo Day, and at first glance, operating one seemed tricky. ...Golf
-
Philadelphia Eagles should make a move for Steelers’ Antonio Brown
With Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially heading for a divorce, the Philadelphia Eagles should try to make a move for the star receiver. The post Philadelphia Eagles should make a move for Steelers’ Antonio Brown appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
-
LaLiga: Zidane main man responsible for Real Madrid's success - Ronaldo
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo feels Zinedine Zidane is the main man responsible for the club's successes over the past 12 months.Omnisport
-
Australian Open: Nadal thrilled to see Federer in semis
A repeat of the classic 2009 Australian Open final could happen on Sunday after Rafael Nadal joined Roger Federer in the semi-finals.Omnisport
-
Are Steelers sending a message to Antonio Brown?
PFT's Mike Florio looks at the report surrounding the Steelers' frustration with Antonio Brown following his Facebook live stream and alleged pouting in the AFC Championship Game.NBC Sports
-
Stephen Curry shared an anecdote that shows how unlikely his NBA ascent has been
Stephen Curry's rise to two-time MVP is one of the most inspiring stories in the NBA. Curry went...Business Insider
-
Mike Goldberg Paints A Bleak Portrait Of A 'Shattered' UFC At The Time Of His Exit
The UFC’s $4 billion transfer of power from the familiar Zuffa to new owners WME-IMG hasn’t exactly led to smooth sailing for the world’s premier fighting league/nap warehouse. Depending on your perspective, the current shift is either due for a few unavoidable hiccups along the way or (if you’re the former voice of the UFC) the Octagon is going up in flames. Mike Goldberg is suggesting the latter.UPROXX
-
Gregg Popovich Doesn't Get The Warriors Hate Because He Thinks 'They're Beautiful'
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is on record as being against watching film of other teams, but that doesn’t mean he won’t watch a basketball game for the fun of it. While you won’t find Pop in the film room grinding over what to do against the Warriors in their next meeting, you might catch him with a glass of wine watching Golden State on a Spurs off night. “I don’t watch Golden State’s film,” Popovich said, per CBS Sports’ James Herbert.UPROXX
-
LeBron on Cavs Loss
LeBron James addresses the media after the Cavs loss to the Kings.NBA.com
-
Center of Attention: Rodney Hudson Leads Oakland Offense
While guards Kelechi Osemele and Gabe Jackson epitomize brute-force center Rodney Hudson is the Oakland Raiders’ cerebral assassin. There’s nary a time Hudson is seen without a playbook in tow. A true student of the game, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Florida State product is a sound combination of physicality and intellect. Armed with an uncanny need to […] The post Center of Attention: Rodney Hudson Leads Oakland Offense appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
-
Top five 2017 Vikings’ offseason positional priorities
After a disappointing 8-8 finish to the 2016 regular season, the Minnesota Vikings have transitioned into offseason evaluation mode. Whereas most teams struggle... The post Top five 2017 Vikings’ offseason positional priorities appeared first on Cover32.Cover32
-
Cavs GM David Griffin Called LeBron James' Recent Tirade Inappropriate
LeBron James set off a media firestorm earlier this week following a loss to the undermanned Pelicans, reiterating in no uncertain terms his belief that the Cavs need another play-maker if they plan on defending their title this spring. LeBron’s expletive-laced tirade directed at the organization’s front office has dominated the news cycle in recent days and spurred all sorts of speculation about who Cleveland might targeting in a potential trade deadline acquisition. The four-time MVP tried to walk back that criticism on Twitter the next day (not without a touch of his trademark passive-aggressiveness), but that didn’t stop Cavs’ GM David Griffin from calling out his franchise star’s questionable antics.UPROXX
-
Tom Brady explains how Bill Belichick has 'brainwashed' the Patriots into a well-oiled machine
In two weeks, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will make their seventh Super Bowl appearance, the...Business Insider
-
Ronda Rousey Emerged From Hiding After Her UFC 207 Beatdown To Get A Concealed Carry Permit
Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 outing could have gone a touch better. Traditionally, comeback fights don’t quite pan out well when Amanda Nunes is beating the sponsorships out of you in front of a global media audience. After her loss to Holly Holm, Rousey leaned hard into a self-imposed exile and it’s not unreasonable to wonder when we might see the former bantamweight champ again.UPROXX
-
Carmelo Anthony Doesn't Think He's The Playmaker LeBron James And The Cavs Need
Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have been friends for years, and as we all know, LeBron loves to play with his friends. It’s something that’s been the subject of idle chatter for years — which of LeBron’s NBA superstar friends could eventually leave the team they lead and follow LeBron? It would be laughable to connect LeBron’s desire to bring in a backup point guard or distributor to run the offense and help take the load off Bron and Kyrie Irving to a desire to bring in the ball-stopping, 33-year-old Anthony.UPROXX
-
Premier League: Mourinho could look within to find Man United's Schneiderlin replacement
Axel Tuanzebe is the Manchester United academy player closest to reaching the first-team, Jose Mourinho has revealed.Omnisport