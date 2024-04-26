'Incredible' Moyes with 'talented team' - Klopp

[Getty Images]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for David Moyes before Saturday's meeting at the London Stadium.

"He has done a ridiculously good job," said the Reds boss. "He is one of the best colleagues too.

"We have spoken a lot over the years and a lot before games. I respect him and he is doing an incredible job.

"I like the team and they are really talented."

Klopp mentioned the Hammers' "great" transfer business over the years that has seen them sign the likes of Lucas Paqueta, Michael Antonio and James Ward-Prowse sign up.

He added: "I have said it many times but Jarrod Bowen is one of my favourite players and I like the way he has developed since joining from Hull City."

The versatile midfielder has scored one goal and registered two assists in eight appearances against Liverpool.