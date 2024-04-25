'Far more to play for than just whether Moyes should go'

[BBC]

The subject of David Moyes' future is going to dominate talk around West Ham from now until the end of the season.

The Scot's contract is up in the summer and the Hammers have pledged not to make a decision on it until after the final game at Manchester City, even though there would be obvious benefit in having clarity before then.

Despite the names being linked with the job, the decision around Moyes is not concrete and a positive end to the season may yet earn him a new deal.

And that is what the major focus should be.

West Ham still have some big games to play; Liverpool, Chelsea and City. Victories against those opponents are rare and something worth celebrating.

Luton are also due at the London Stadium, so there is also the chance to pick up points.

If a return to Europe is very much in the unlikely category, a top-eight finish for only the seventh time in the Premier League era would be another reason for satisfaction.

There is far more still to play for than just more chances to talk about whether Moyes should stay or go.