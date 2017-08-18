When does the NHL season start? Opening games, 2017-18 schedule for 31 teams

If you haven't already begun counting down the days until the 2017-18 NHL regular season, it's time to get on it.

Training camps around the league open the second weekend of September. The first preseason game is Sept. 16. And then, without further ado, the Maple Leafs and Jets officially drop the puck on a new year in hockey Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet). An hour later, the Penguins will raise another Stanley Cup banner in front of the Blues (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN). For the West Coast (or an Easterner's late-night entertainment), it's Canucks vs. Oilers (10 p.m. ET, HNIC) and Sharks vs. Flyers (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

MORE: Stanley Cup odds for every team in 2018

There's intrigue beyond opening night.

The Red Wings usher in a new era with the christening of Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5, hosting the Wild (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). And the expansion Vegas Golden Knights pull up the curtain on their inaugural season Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) on the road against the Stars; hockey doesn't hit the Strip until Oct. 10 when the Coyotes visit T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Find out when your team will play its first game in the list below.





2017-18 NHL regular season openers





Anaheim Ducks





The Ducks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Coyotes on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.





Arizona Coyotes





The Coyotes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.





Boston Bruins





The Bruins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Predators on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.





Buffalo Sabres





The Sabres' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.





Calgary Flames





The Flames' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Oilers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.

MORE: Best draft class for every NHL team





Carolina Hurricanes





The Hurricanes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m. ET) at PNC Arena.





Chicago Blackhawks





The Blackhawks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m. ET) at United Center.





Colorado Avalanche





The Avalanche's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.





Columbus Blue Jackets





The Blue Jackets' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Islanders on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.





Dallas Stars





The Stars' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) at American Airlines Center.





Detroit Red Wings





The Red Wings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.





Edmonton Oilers





The Oilers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.

PHOTOS: Hockey hair: The NHL's best beards, mullets and more





Florida Panthers





The Panthers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Lightning on Friday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Amalie Arena.





Los Angeles Kings





The Kings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Staples Center.





Minnesota Wild





The Wild's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Red Wings on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.





Montreal Canadiens





The Canadiens' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.





Nashville Predators





The Predators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.





New Jersey Devils





The Devils' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m. ET) at Prudential Center.





New York Islanders





The Islanders' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blue Jackets on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.

MORE: Top 15 NHL stars without a Stanley Cup





New York Rangers





The Rangers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.





Ottawa Senators





The Senators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Capitals on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Canadian Tire Centre.





Philadelphia Flyers





The Flyers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.





Pittsburgh Penguins





The Penguins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blues on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.





San Jose Sharks





The Sharks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.





St. Louis Blues





The Blues' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.

Read More