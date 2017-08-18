When does the NHL season start? Opening games, 2017-18 schedule for 31 teams

If you haven't already begun counting down the days until the 2017-18 NHL regular season, it's time to get on it.
Training camps around the league open the second weekend of September. The first preseason game is Sept. 16. And then, without further ado, the Maple Leafs and Jets officially drop the puck on a new year in hockey Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet). An hour later, the Penguins will raise another Stanley Cup banner in front of the Blues (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN). For the West Coast (or an Easterner's late-night entertainment), it's Canucks vs. Oilers (10 p.m. ET, HNIC) and Sharks vs. Flyers (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
There's intrigue beyond opening night.
The Red Wings usher in a new era with the christening of Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 5, hosting the Wild (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN). And the expansion Vegas Golden Knights pull up the curtain on their inaugural season Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) on the road against the Stars; hockey doesn't hit the Strip until Oct. 10 when the Coyotes visit T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Find out when your team will play its first game in the list below.
2017-18 NHL regular season openers
Anaheim Ducks
The Ducks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Coyotes on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.
Arizona Coyotes
The Coyotes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Ducks on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Honda Center.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Predators on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.
Calgary Flames
The Flames' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Oilers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m. ET) at PNC Arena.
Chicago Blackhawks
The Blackhawks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (8:30 p.m. ET) at United Center.
Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Rangers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Islanders on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.
Dallas Stars
The Stars' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) at American Airlines Center.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Wild on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flames on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Place.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Lightning on Friday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Amalie Arena.
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 5 (10 p.m. ET) at Staples Center.
Minnesota Wild
The Wild's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Red Wings on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Little Caesars Arena.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sabres on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at KeyBank Center.
Nashville Predators
The Predators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Bruins on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at TD Garden.
New Jersey Devils
The Devils' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Saturday, Oct. 7 (7 p.m. ET) at Prudential Center.
New York Islanders
The Islanders' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blue Jackets on Friday, Oct. 6 (7 p.m. ET) at Nationwide Arena.
New York Rangers
The Rangers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Avalanche on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7 p.m. ET) at Madison Square Garden.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Capitals on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Canadian Tire Centre.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Sharks on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Blues on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Flyers on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (10:30 p.m. ET) at SAP Center.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Penguins on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (8 p.m. ET) at PPG Paints Arena.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning's 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Panthers on Friday, Oct. 6 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Amalie Arena.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Maple Leafs' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Jets on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET) at Bell MTS Place.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 7 (10 p.m. ET) at Rogers Arena.
Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Stars on Friday, Oct. 6 (8:30 p.m. ET) at American Airlines Center.
Washington Capitals
The Capitals' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Senators on Thursday, Oct. 5 (7:30 p.m. ET) at Canadian Tire Centre.
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets' 2017-18 schedule opens vs. the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Oct. 4 (7 p.m. ET) at Bell MTS Place.
