Mets reliever Jeurys Familia was charged with two runs, allowing one hit, one walk and a wild pitch in 2/3 of an inning during his Dominican league debut with Gigantes del Cibao on Friday night. Previous reports Dec 29: Mets reliever Jeurys Familia has been activated by Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican winter league. He did not pitch in their 10-7 loss to Tigres Thursday night. Familia was cleared to play winter baseball with Gigantes del Cibao on Dec. 19, a source told Newsday's Marc Carig. Familia pitched six games with Gigantes del Cibao in 2013. Mets GM Sandy Alderson said Dec. 13 that he had yet to make a final decision, despite a report the previous week indicating Familia had already