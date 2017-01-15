CBS Sports

Back during the Winter Meetings, Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said that the Orioles weren't interested in signing free agent slugger Jose Bautista because "our fans don't like him," but it seems that might not have been 100 percent true. Bautista has been sitting around unsigned for long enough this offseason that he could likely be had at a bargain price by now, so it would be really stupid for the Orioles to totally ignore him, especially based upon the fan base's feelings of a player who used to play on an intra-division rival. You know all those Orioles fans who hate Bautista? Right now the Orioles' designated hitter to start the season would be someone like Trey Mancini or Joey Rickard.