Matt Imhof is ready for life after baseball after a freak eye injury ended his career. There comes a time when every professional player must consider life after baseball. That reality wasn’t supposed to hit this soon though for Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhof. Imhof, 23, officially retired on Wednesday, seven months after losing his right eye in a freak training accident involving exercise bands.
The Orioles added and lost several players throughout the offseason but the player they kept was the biggest news. Mark Trumbo finally re-signed and this club looks like one that could once again be amongst the league leaders in home runs and runs scored. Even with Trumbo's importance overshadowing other Orioles acquisitions, it's hard not to wonder what Camden Yards can do for players like Seth Smith and Welington Castillo. Much like the Blue Jays, the Orioles have a pitching staff full of mostly familiar names from the past few seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean we know exactly what to expect from them. In fact, even ranking the top three can be a difficult exercise. if Chris Tillman
The family of Yordano Ventura is requesting that Dominican Republic authorities investigate whether the Kansas City Royals pitcher was robbed of cash and his World Series ring as he lay dying at the scene of Sunday's fatal car wreck. Ventura, 25, crashed his vehicle while driving on a foggy mountain road. It is believed he was speeding at the time of the crash and was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. Reports began emerging Monday that looters came on the scene and robbed Ventura instead of coming to his aid in the final moments of his life. Former baseball star Pedro Martinez, who is from the Dominican Republic, was appalled over the possibility. "How outrageous to know