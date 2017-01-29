ABC News

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones says his team hasn't done enough to improve the outfield in the offseason. During the team's FanFest on Saturday, he spoke out about his belief that the Orioles' outfield needs more speed and athleticism. "We don't need more offense," Jones said, according to The Baltimore Sun. "I think we need to improve the outfield defense. And people are always going to say pitching, pitching, pitching, but I think we've got some damn good pitchers right now. They're young, but they're maturing. [Kevin] Gausman turned a page. [Dylan] Bundy increased his innings. I think we've got pretty good starting pitching. I think we just need to improve defensively in the outfield,