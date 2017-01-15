While he’s no longer rocking pinstripes on a regular basis, it’s hard to think about the New York Yankees and not turn your attention to the great Derek Jeter. Throughout his incredible career, Jeter showed himself to be one of the greatest shortstops to ever step on a diamond. While there have been better offensive shortstops, and better defensive shortstops, no one equaled his impressive balance of offense and defense.
Back during the Winter Meetings, Orioles general manager Dan Duquette said that the Orioles weren't interested in signing free agent slugger Jose Bautista because "our fans don't like him," but it seems that might not have been 100 percent true. Bautista has been sitting around unsigned for long enough this offseason that he could likely be had at a bargain price by now, so it would be really stupid for the Orioles to totally ignore him, especially based upon the fan base's feelings of a player who used to play on an intra-division rival. You know all those Orioles fans who hate Bautista? Right now the Orioles' designated hitter to start the season would be someone like Trey Mancini or Joey Rickard.
CHICAGO -- Don't tell Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber he can't catch, but ultimately he knows his position is mostly in the outfield where he'll return to action in 2017 after recovering from a serious knee injury last season. "I'm not stupid," Schwarber said on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Friday. "We have a really good catcher up here. We have Willson (Contreras) and we have Miggy ( Miguel Montero). I can contribute in a different way. I don't have to be the guy that throws out runners. But I can guide a pitcher through the game." The Cubs and Schwarber have yet to sit down and plan out his spring, but the 23-year-old has every intention of reporting with pitchers and catchers next month when