Jeurys Familia could still be suspended under MLB’s domestic violence policy. Rob Manfred won’t let a possible suspension for New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia linger into the start of the regular season. Familia, who was involved with a domestic incident with his wife October, will know whether he’s going to miss games prior to opening day, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
This is The StewPod, our baseball podcast with a dash of pop culture. David Ross rode off into the sunset in the best way possible. In his 15th season in the big leagues, Ross helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series and break their infamous curse.
Roster engineers and defensive architects often focus their attention to the middle of the field. When drafting young players internationally, for example, the Nationals often hunt athletic players who can play in the middle of the diamond — behind the plate, in the middle of the infield or in center field. The preference is far from a hard-and-fast rule but is built on a basic tenant of baseball strategy: If a player has enough range and skill to play up the middle, he will almost certainly have enough to play at the corners. Players who come up on the corners might not have the tools to play elsewhere. Another reason for the emphasis is less tangible. The shortstop is the unofficial captain