Mark Armour has been writing about baseball cards for the Society of American Baseball Research. Indeed, he has a whole blog at the SABR site solely about cards and SABR has a baseball card chapter now.
Free-agent and former Mets RHP Dillon Gee recently received medical clearance to begin his offseason throwing program, SBNation's Chris Cotillo reported this past weekend. In October, Gee had the same surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that Matt Harvey had in July. Gee was drafted in 2007 by the Mets, for whom he eventually appeared in 140 games, went 40-37 and had a 4.03 ERA before leaving as a free agent after 2015. According to Cotillo, Gee is expected to be ready for spring training and is currently receiving interest from multiple teams. In 33 appearances (14 starts) for the Royals last season, Gee had a 4.68 ERA while striking out 89 batters and walking 37 in 125 innings.Mar 29, 2015;
Clayton Kershaw pitching in the World Baseball Classic may be more likely now. The World Baseball Classic is exactly two months away. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the new rule will allow teams to add two pitchers to their roster after each round, thus expanding the roster from 28 to 32 by the final round of play.