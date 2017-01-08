SNY

Free-agent and former Mets RHP Dillon Gee recently received medical clearance to begin his offseason throwing program, SBNation's Chris Cotillo reported this past weekend. In October, Gee had the same surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome that Matt Harvey had in July. Gee was drafted in 2007 by the Mets, for whom he eventually appeared in 140 games, went 40-37 and had a 4.03 ERA before leaving as a free agent after 2015. According to Cotillo, Gee is expected to be ready for spring training and is currently receiving interest from multiple teams. In 33 appearances (14 starts) for the Royals last season, Gee had a 4.68 ERA while striking out 89 batters and walking 37 in 125 innings.Mar 29, 2015;