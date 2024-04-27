Mark Vientos blasts three-run homer in Syracuse Mets’ comeback effort

The Syracuse Mets used three home runs, including a Mark Vientos blast to come back from a three-run deficit, but ultimately fell 7-5 to the Columbus Clippers on Friday night.

Mike Vasil was on the mound to start but was not long for this game. The 24-year-old right-hander had trouble commanding his pitches, which led to four walks over the two innings he pitched.

It took Vasil 70 pitches (35 strikes) to get through two innings, giving up two runs on three hits and walking the previously mentioned four batters. He struck out just two batters.

Vasil has had a rough start to his Triple-A season. In five starts, Vasil has pitched to a 10.91 ERA and a 2.43 WHIP in 15.2 innings. He’s also struck out just 12 batters.

However, the Syracuse bats helped the team come back. Vientos started things off with a three-run shot in the third inning. The slugger went 1-for-5 with the homer, but he did strike out twice. Vientos now has five long balls on the season.

Ben Gamel and Rylan Bannon also homered to tie the game back up at 5-5 in the seventh inning. Unfortunately, RHP Cole Sulser gave up two runs in the eighth inning to put the Clippers up for good.

Mets prospect Luisangel Acuna went 1-for-4 with a walk and run, but his one hit was a triple, his third of the season.

Syracuse (12-11) continues their series against Columbus on Saturday at 1:05 p.m.