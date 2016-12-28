Mile High Hockey

At the end of every calendar year, I look back on what happened in the year in sports. I see what transpired in any sport us Muricans somewhat care about, and think to myself, "Will we talk about this at all in twenty years?" Then you think about what happened in basketball, golf, baseball, and football, and you realize, "Uhm, yeah, this'll be talked about in 2036. Probably 2136, at that." This was an absolutely remarkable year for the all-around sports fan. So many things happened on the biggest stages where you'll keep seeing the same moments on replays for years to come because they were just that stupendous. As we get ready to move onto a new year, let's look back once more while we still