According to a Nolayingup.com report, McIlroy will use Callaway woods and irons when he makes his first start of 2017 at the BMW South African Open Jan. 12. A Callaway spokesperson told GOLF.com on Saturday evening that the company was "unable to provide comment on the matter." "I want to play the new ProV1x ball, and I know the Callaway driver works the best with it," McIlroy told No Laying Up.
By Mark Lamport-Stokes (Reuters) - Tiger Woods celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday and long-time friend and fellow professional Notah Begay III predicts he will have more to celebrate in a triumphant return to the PGA Tour in 2017. Woods made his long anticipated return at the Hero World Challenge which he hosts and despite delivering mixed form he ended the week with a tournament-high aggregate of 24 birdies. "I don't think anybody in the inner circle, including Tiger, could have been happier,” Begay told Reuters about Woods’ performance in the elite, limited-field event.
At the end of every calendar year, I look back on what happened in the year in sports. I see what transpired in any sport us Muricans somewhat care about, and think to myself, "Will we talk about this at all in twenty years?" Then you think about what happened in basketball, golf, baseball, and football, and you realize, "Uhm, yeah, this'll be talked about in 2036. Probably 2136, at that." This was an absolutely remarkable year for the all-around sports fan. So many things happened on the biggest stages where you'll keep seeing the same moments on replays for years to come because they were just that stupendous. As we get ready to move onto a new year, let's look back once more while we still