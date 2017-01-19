Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge at the par-72 course on Saturday in La Quinta, California -17 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 69 59 -16 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 64 67 69 -15 Brian Harman
The International Golf Federation was "not aware" that women were not full members of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, the site of Olympic golf for the 2020 Tokyo Games, GOLF.com has learned. A report by The Guardian said that the International Olympic Committee has expressed concern over the issue, and would reach out to the IGF to see if they could influence the club to grant their female members full membership status. The report went on to say that it was unclear whether the IOC or IGF knew about the restrictions, which IGF Vice President Ty Votaw confirmed to GOLF.com Friday. Votaw said that KCC is working on a resolution to the discriminatory policies of the club, which bars its female members from playing on Sundays and some holidays.
It's not quite the Jumpman logo, but it happens to be a logo of a jumping man. While playing in this weekend's CareerBuilder Challenge, everyone noticed this new image on Phil Mickelson's jacket: That's his famous jump after draining the winning putt at the 2004 Masters: What's crazy is that he hasn't used the logo sooner - it's an iconic moment for Mickelson and one of the best leaps in sports history, mostly because everyone jokes that his feet hardly left the ground. And there's something even better: He's teasing a new project with it. Hmmm …
|Thru
|Total
|A. Hadwin
|F
|-17
|D. Bozzelli
|F
|-16
|B. Cauley
|F
|-15
|C. Campbell
|F
|-15
|B. Harman
|F
|-15
|H. Swafford
|F
|-15
|B. Steele
|F
|-14
|C. Kirk
|F
|-13
|R. Garrigus
|F
|-13
|G. Murray
|F
|-12