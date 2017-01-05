Golf

Mother Nature has not been kind to the Web.com Tour in recent months. The tour was forced to cancel its Tour Championship tournament in Jacksonville on Oct. 5 due to Hurricane Matthew, and now almost three months later, it's experiencing what seems like hurricane-type weather in the Bahamas for the season opener. But the show must go on! After delays for the weather earlier in the day, players were forced to take on fierce weather Sunday afternoon and for many in the field, the weather won. With nearly half the players yet to tee off, there are 20 pros at double digits over par and there's been a 90 and 91 carded.