PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) -- Stacy Lewis had two back-nine eagles Saturday in the LPGA Tour's season-opening Pure Silk Bahamas Classic to put herself in position again to end a long winless streak. Lewis shot a 10-under 63 at Ocean Club to match Lexi Thompson atop the leaderboard at 23-under 196, one off the tour 54-hole record for relation to par set by Annika Sorenstam in the 2003 Mizuno Classic. "That was probably the best round I think I've ever shot on tour in relation to par, so just a cool day," Lewis said. The 18-year-old Korda is the sister of tour player Jessica Korda and daughter of former tennis player Petr Korda. "I'm so happy to be out here.
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Patrick Rodgers had a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect Saturday at Torrey Pines and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker in the Farmers Insurance Open. Snedeker, trying to become only the fourth player to win back-to-back at Torrey Pines since the tournament began in 1952, didn't get much out of his round of 70. Perez shot a 67 and goes into the final round just two shots behind. Not to be forgotten was Phil Mickelson, who played on the opposite end of the course as the leaders and shot 68 to get within four shots.
SAN DIEGO – It’s been a wild week and a half for Bryson DeChambeau. In a span of 48 hours earlier this week, he traveled from the West Coast to East Coast (Orlando, PGA Show) and back to the West Coast to play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He basically was playing on little sleep, with a new putter (the U.S. Golf Association took away the one he wanted to use), and oh, almost forgot: a totally new golf swing, too. DeChambeau is a tinkerer, and thought he’d found a new path to “decrease the closure rate” on his clubface. Basically, he had far too much going on, and the fact he missed the cut at Farmers (78-74) wasn’t much of a surprise, even to him. He was quick to say he probably
|Thru
|Total
|Purse
|J. Rahm
|F
|-13
|$1,206,000
|C. Pan
|F
|-10
|$589,600
|C. Howell III
|F
|-10
|$589,600
|T. Finau
|F
|-9
|$252,590
|P. Rodgers
|F
|-9
|$252,590
|J. Rose
|F
|-9
|$252,590
|K. Bradley
|F
|-9
|$252,590
|P. Perez
|F
|-9
|$252,590
|B. Harman
|F
|-8
|$167,500
|R. Streb
|F
|-8
|$167,500