For World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the price of golf greatness, at least for Tiger Woods, was just too steep. In a lengthy interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy said he wouldn't adopt Woods's lifestyle even if it meant enjoying Woods's success.
Mother Nature has not been kind to the Web.com Tour in recent months. The tour was forced to cancel its Tour Championship tournament in Jacksonville on Oct. 5 due to Hurricane Matthew, and now almost three months later, it's experiencing what seems like hurricane-type weather in the Bahamas for the season opener. But the show must go on! After delays for the weather earlier in the day, players were forced to take on fierce weather Sunday afternoon and for many in the field, the weather won. With nearly half the players yet to tee off, there are 20 pros at double digits over par and there's been a 90 and 91 carded.
Davis Love III will enter the World Golf Hall of Fame. Victorious 2016 Ryder Cup captain Davis Love III became the latest example to prove the point, now finding himself on the sidelines for eight weeks while he recovers from a broken collarbone suffered in a snowboarding accident. The accident happened last week while in Utah, according to Golf Magazine, forcing the 52-year-old Love to change his plans from playing a full schedule split between the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions in January and February to recuperating at his home at Sea Island in Georgia.
|Thru
|Total
|Purse
|J. Thomas
|F
|-22
|$1,220,000
|H. Matsuyama
|F
|-19
|$712,000
|P. Perez
|F
|-16
|$359,000
|R. Moore
|F
|-16
|$359,000
|J. Spieth
|F
|-16
|$359,000
|P. Reed
|F
|-15
|$210,000
|B. Steele
|F
|-15
|$210,000
|D. Johnson
|F
|-15
|$210,000
|W. McGirt
|F
|-14
|$172,333
|J. Walker
|F
|-14
|$172,333