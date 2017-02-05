Golf

Brittany Lincicome's win on the first playoff hole at the blustery Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic was a personal triumph, the seventh title of her career. In the new age of Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn and Inbee Park, among others, "What about the Americans?" has become a common refrain. But after the 2017 LPGA opener, those fears were quelled, at least temporarily. Lincicome beat compatriot Lexi Thompson, who narrowly missed a 15-footer to extend the playoff. Lewis (-25), Gerina Piller (-24) and Nelly Korda (-21, tied with Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum), rounded out the top five. "I knew that everyone at the top of the leaderboard were great players, and it was going to be really tough to get the win on Sunday," Lincicome said in a phone call shortly after her win.