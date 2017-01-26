Golfweek.com

SAN DIEGO – It’s been a wild week and a half for Bryson DeChambeau. In a span of 48 hours earlier this week, he traveled from the West Coast to East Coast (Orlando, PGA Show) and back to the West Coast to play in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. He basically was playing on little sleep, with a new putter (the U.S. Golf Association took away the one he wanted to use), and oh, almost forgot: a totally new golf swing, too. DeChambeau is a tinkerer, and thought he’d found a new path to “decrease the closure rate” on his clubface. Basically, he had far too much going on, and the fact he missed the cut at Farmers (78-74) wasn’t much of a surprise, even to him. He was quick to say he probably