Golf Channel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – At least five times a week, I tell my 10-year-old son to choose his words more carefully. Tiger Woods should heed similar advice. For different reasons, mind you, but the same principle applies. The greatest champion of this generation became that way, in large part, because of his unrelenting resolve to pound his competition into the ground along every step of the way. Every single day Woods woke up wanting to beat the snot out of anyone who stood in his path. He was essentially a stroke ahead of the field while standing on the first tee each week because everyone knew he was the man to beat. It was a beautiful thing to watch for nearly two decades. That man is