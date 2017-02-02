Rory McIlroy joined the No Laying Up podcast again this week and talked about coming back from his injury, his favorite golf broadcasters, Tiger Woods and more. Woods, who tees it up in Dubai Thursday, is coming off a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last week. "If he was just allowed the opportunity to be healthy for a few years and just give it one last run, because I would love to compete against him down the stretch at a major and I'm sure a lot of these guys would.
Sergio Garcia will have a special caddie at the British Masters. Englishman Mark Johnson, a 40-year-old Garcia fan, first reached out to Garcia on July 9 to make the request, using the hashtag #Letmecaddieforyou each time. Radio silence from Garcia, all the way until Day 206, when, on Jan. 25, he finally answered.
The first big-time event on the 2017 golf calendar was not a letdown, per se, but it certainly turned out differently than we thought it would. Absent on the weekend were current superstars Jason Day, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler. Present were future studs Patrick Rodgers, Ollie Schniederjans and Jon Rahm. In the end, Rahm took the tournament with a thrilling back-nine 30 that culminated with the most absurd eagle putt of his life (with over $1 million on the line, might I add). With that, his star should (and likely will) take off. Here are five things we learned about him and golf at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open. Forget the fact that Woods' swing looks a little bit broken. Forget the
To find out, I measured gains made over the course of the 2016 season. Among the Tour's "better than average" pros (those with plus-Strokes Gained totals the season before, in 2015), Charl Schwartzel improved the most, with a huge 1.1 strokes better per round in 2016 than in 2015.
Zac Blair, a young shaggy-haired PGA Tour pro from Utah, is a golf geek's golf pro. He is obsessed with Golden Age golf course architecture in general and Seth Raynor
Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf. RISING Jon Rahm (+9%): In only a dozen Tour starts as a pro, the fearless 22-year-old has a victory and a pair of top-4s. Now inside the top 50, he’ll be a top-10 player (and European Ryder Cup stalwart) in no time. U.S. women (+5%): Only half of the Rolex top 10 entered the season opener, but after a two-win 2016, the Americans will take all the help they can get during a tone-setting week in the Bahamas. CH3 (+4%): That’s six consecutive top-15s for Howell, who, at No. 64 in the world, is now squarely on the Masters watch list. Again. Lexi (+3%): The Americans’ best hope
No player attracts a larger audience than Tiger Woods. No tournament attracts a larger audience than the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Woods has taken his talents to the Middle East to play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.
Long a winter haven for Europeans seeking sunshine and fun, Dubai is now attracting more Americans as well—and not just Tiger Woods. Here’s your guide to planning a golf trip to Dubai: the best golf courses, hotels, restaurants, and sightseeing. HOW TO GET THERE It’s just over 14 hours to fly from New York’s JFK to Dubai International Airport. The Burj Al Arab’s lavish, grin-inducing excesses, including a lobby aquarium and suites fit for sultans are colorful tributes to the joy of spending. No less opulent is the four-year-old JW Marriott Marquis Dubai , the world’s tallest hotel.
|Tee Time
|R. Palmer
|H. Varner III
|C. Pan
|C. Knost
|C. Campbell
|J. Peterson
|R. Garrigus
|R. Castro
|K. Reifers
|K. Chappell