Golf

The International Golf Federation was "not aware" that women were not full members of the Kasumigaseki Country Club, the site of Olympic golf for the 2020 Tokyo Games, GOLF.com has learned. A report by The Guardian said that the International Olympic Committee has expressed concern over the issue, and would reach out to the IGF to see if they could influence the club to grant their female members full membership status. The report went on to say that it was unclear whether the IOC or IGF knew about the restrictions, which IGF Vice President Ty Votaw confirmed to GOLF.com Friday. Votaw said that KCC is working on a resolution to the discriminatory policies of the club, which bars its female members from playing on Sundays and some holidays.