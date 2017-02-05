Brittany Lincicome's win on the first playoff hole at the blustery Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic was a personal triumph, the seventh title of her career. In the new age of Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Ariya Jutanugarn and Inbee Park, among others, "What about the Americans?" has become a common refrain. But after the 2017 LPGA opener, those fears were quelled, at least temporarily. Lincicome beat compatriot Lexi Thompson, who narrowly missed a 15-footer to extend the playoff. Lewis (-25), Gerina Piller (-24) and Nelly Korda (-21, tied with Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum), rounded out the top five. "I knew that everyone at the top of the leaderboard were great players, and it was going to be really tough to get the win on Sunday," Lincicome said in a phone call shortly after her win.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open has a reputation for partying and revelry, drawing some of the biggest and rowdiest crowds in golf. In recent years the Scottsdale police have implemented a number of strategies to curb drunk driving around the tournament. Officers from neighboring counties come to the Open to aid the Scottsdale PD's efforts. Despite the high profile DUI arrest of PGA Tour pro Steven Bowditch earlier this week, the "Know Your Limit" campaign has had success in discouraging inebriated golf fans from getting behind the wheel.
Feb. 4, 2017 Waikoloa, Hawai'i - Freshman Tyler Strafaci and junior James Clark each shot 3-under-par 69 Saturday, and 25th-ranked Georgia Tech closed with a 3-under-par 285 round and finished in a tie for seventh place at the 26th annual Amer Ari Invitational at the Waikoloa Village Resort. TECH LINEUP -- Tech was buoyed by three subpar rounds Saturday, with freshman Andy Ogletree (Little Rock, Miss.) adding a 1-under-par 71, and fellow rookie Luke Schniederjans (Powder Springs, Ga.) provided the Yellow Jackets' fourth counting score with a 76. Strafaci (Davie, Fla.), playing his first event as a counting member of Tech's travel team, shot 69-70-69 for a 54-hole total of 208 (-8) and a tie for
|Thru
|Total
|W. Simpson
|F
|-17
|H. Matsuyama
|16
|-17
|L. Oosthuizen
|F
|-16
|B. An
|16
|-16
|R. Fowler
|F
|-15
|J. Spaun
|16
|-14
|M. Laird
|16
|-14
|G. DeLaet
|16
|-13
|D. Berger
|F
|-13
|J. Spieth
|F
|-12