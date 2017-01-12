Ever wondered how good today’s PGA Tour stars would be if they used old equipment? Well, thanks to Rickie Fowler and his coach Claude Harmon III, we can get an idea. And here are his stats alongside video of him testing the persimmon driver. As you can see, Rickie’s clubhead speed drops about 3mph with the older clubs — almost certainly because the older model is heavier — and combined with the lack of technology elsewhere on the club, contributes to about a 10 yard loss on his average drives. Though, considering the number below is padded with almost 20 yards of roll, it’s probably a fair estimation that loss would be greater in competition.
John Daly + Country Music Star Jake Owen = Magic. OK, not exactly a newsflash, but a reminder before we show you this video. Both are onsite this week at Tranquilo Golf Club in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., for the Diamond Resorts Invitational, a combination charity event that includes PGA Tour Champions and LPGA players as well as celebrities. Daly is a noted musician, actually having released his own albums. Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” is undoubtedly among the songs he’s performed the most. So naturally, when Daly and Owen decided to perform together in a concert at the Diamond Resorts Invitational, that was the song of choice. And this duet was magical… Awesome. But was it better than
After finishing second in a playoff at the South Africa Open, Rory McIlroy is on his way to Dubai, and also on his way to an MRI. "I am going for a scan tomorrow," McIlroy said after Sunday’s finish. "I fly to Dubai tonight and then will go for an MRI tomorrow just to see what's up with this joint in my back.
|Thru
|Total
|Purse
|J. Thomas
|F
|-27
|$1,080,000
|J. Rose
|F
|-20
|$648,000
|J. Spieth
|F
|-19
|$408,000
|K. Kisner
|F
|-18
|$264,000
|J. Lovemark
|F
|-18
|$264,000
|Z. Johnson
|F
|-17
|$208,500
|G. Woodland
|F
|-17
|$208,500
|C. Howell III
|F
|-16
|$180,000
|C. Reavie
|F
|-16
|$180,000
|J. Herman
|F
|-15
|$162,000