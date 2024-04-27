Lady Buffs battle at regionals, Shelton advances to State

Apr. 26—Emily Shelton is heading back to the state's biggest stage.

McAlester Lady Buffs golf competed in regional tournament play at Ada Wednesday with a strong team showing, and Shelton qualifying for the state tournament.

As a team, the Lady Buffs shot a collective 430 on the day, placing them in seventh and just three strokes out of sixth place.

Shelton finished in seventh place as well as an individual, with a score of 88. Her final tabulations sealed the deal, advancing the Lady Buff back into the state tournament in consecutive years.

Next up, Shelton will travel to Muskogee for the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A Girls Golf State Tournament, scheduled to take place May 29-30 at the Muskogee Golf Club.