Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana

Golf Channel
·1 min read
There were 40 teams that made the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They will compete in fourballs (better ball) on Saturday at TPC Louisiana.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are among four teams that share the midway lead. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3:

TIME

TEE

PLAYERS

8:14 AM
EDT

1

Hardy/ Riley

Phillips/ Bridgeman

8:27 AM
EDT

1

Norrman/ Campillo

Kraft/ Tway

8:40 AM
EDT

1

Lashley/ Campos

Reavie/ Snedeker

8:53 AM
EDT

1

Morikawa/ Kitayama

Malnati/ Knox

9:06 AM
EDT

1

Wu/ Nicholas

Eckroat/ Gotterup

9:19 AM
EDT

1

Ramey/ Trainer

Garnett/ Straka

9:32 AM
EDT

1

Sigg/ Hadley

Higgo/ Fox

9:45 AM
EDT

1

Ghim/ Kim

Wallace/ Olesen

10:05 AM
EDT

1

Yu/ Pan

Stevens/ Barjon

10:18 AM
EDT

1

Wu/ Lower

Taylor/ O'Hair

10:31 AM
EDT

1

Lee/ Kim

Fitzpatrick/ Fitzpatrick

10:44 AM
EDT

1

Blair/ Fishburn

Meissner/ Smotherman

10:57 AM
EDT

1

Hoffman/ Watney

Kohles/ Kizzire

11:10 AM
EDT

1

Detry/ MacIntyre

Echavarria/ Greyserman

11:23 AM
EDT

1

Hall/ Piercy

Mitchell/ Dahmen

11:43 AM
EDT

1

Conners/ Pendrith

List/ Norlander

11:56 AM
EDT

1

Taylor/ Hadwin

Cantlay/ Schauffele

12:09 PM
EDT

1

Tarren/ Skinns

Johnson/ Palmer

12:22 PM
EDT

1

Thompson/ Novak

Brehm/ Hubbard

12:35 PM
EDT

1

Rai/ Lipsky

McIlroy/ Lowry