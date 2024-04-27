Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 third-round tee times at TPC Louisiana
There were 40 teams that made the cut in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. They will compete in fourballs (better ball) on Saturday at TPC Louisiana.
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are among four teams that share the midway lead. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Round 3:
TIME
TEE
PLAYERS
8:14 AM
1
Hardy/ Riley
Phillips/ Bridgeman
8:27 AM
1
Norrman/ Campillo
Kraft/ Tway
8:40 AM
1
Lashley/ Campos
Reavie/ Snedeker
8:53 AM
1
Morikawa/ Kitayama
Malnati/ Knox
9:06 AM
1
Wu/ Nicholas
Eckroat/ Gotterup
9:19 AM
1
Ramey/ Trainer
Garnett/ Straka
9:32 AM
1
Sigg/ Hadley
Higgo/ Fox
9:45 AM
1
Ghim/ Kim
Wallace/ Olesen
10:05 AM
1
Yu/ Pan
Stevens/ Barjon
10:18 AM
1
Wu/ Lower
Taylor/ O'Hair
10:31 AM
1
Lee/ Kim
Fitzpatrick/ Fitzpatrick
10:44 AM
1
Blair/ Fishburn
Meissner/ Smotherman
10:57 AM
1
Hoffman/ Watney
Kohles/ Kizzire
11:10 AM
1
Detry/ MacIntyre
Echavarria/ Greyserman
11:23 AM
1
Hall/ Piercy
Mitchell/ Dahmen
11:43 AM
1
Conners/ Pendrith
List/ Norlander
11:56 AM
1
Taylor/ Hadwin
Cantlay/ Schauffele
12:09 PM
1
Tarren/ Skinns
Johnson/ Palmer
12:22 PM
1
Thompson/ Novak
Brehm/ Hubbard
12:35 PM
1
Rai/ Lipsky
McIlroy/ Lowry