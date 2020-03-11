Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua won’t happen after Kubrat Pulev knocks out AJ, says promoter Bob Arum

Anthony Joshua (left) and upcoming challenger Kubrat Pulev: PA

Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has said a heavyweight title unification bout against Anthony Joshua will not happen this year, because Joshua will lose his upcoming fight with Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua, who holds the he WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts, is scheduled for a defence against Bulgarian Pulev on 20 June at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Pulev is promoted by Arum.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Take it to the bank,” Arum is quoted as saying by The Express. “There won’t be an Anthony Joshua after 20 June.

“Anthony Joshua is getting knocked out. Listen, Anthony Joshua is getting knocked out at Tottenham Stadium in London by my guy, Kubrat Pulev.

“I would have no problems working with him on a big unification show [against Fury], but I’m telling you, it ain’t going to happen.”

Joshua regained his titles in a rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December after the Mexican-American handed the Briton his sole career loss at Madison Square Garden earlier in the year.

Fury, meanwhile, won his own rematch against Deontay Wilder in February to claim the WBC heavyweight championship, setting up a potential all-British unification clash down the line.

Fury must first contest a trilogy bout against Wilder this summer, however.

Read more

Tyson Fury has turned boxing on its head – now Anthony Joshua awaits

Fury vs Wilder fall-out rolls on, as blockbuster fight to be announced