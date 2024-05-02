Troup's: Davis finishes in 5th place in long jump at Class 3A state track championships

May 2—AUSTIN — Troup High School-senior Trae Davis came in fifth place in long jump at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A State Track and Field Championships, which opened up this morning at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas Austin.

Davis' best mark was 21'-9.75".

Mason Biehle of Lexington landed a leap of 22'-6.75" to win the gold medal in the competition.

Davis will be joining the Kansas State University football team later this year.