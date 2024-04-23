Report: Steelers talking draft trade with Broncos for top cornerback

According to NFL draft analyst Tony Pauline via Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi, the Pittsburgh Steelers are talking with the Denver Broncos about a potentially huge trade in the first round. If this were just coming from Fillipponi, we wouldn’t pay it any mind. But Pauline is connected and a solid draft reporter so where there is smoke, there might just be fire.

Pauline claims the Steelers and Broncos are talking about a trade so the Steelers can go up and get former Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell. Mitchell has established himself as the consensus top cornerback in the draft due to his impressive combination of size, technique, athleticism and high football acumen.

Tremendous NF Draft analyst ⁦@TonyPauline⁩ says the Steelers are talking to the Broncos. About a trade up to the 12th pick. Because they covet Toledo corner Quinyon Mitchell. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sE3mZPnEm5 — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 23, 2024

The Steelers have Joey Porter Jr. and the front office added Donte Jackson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers that sent wide receiver Diontae Johnson to them. If the Steelers are considering trading up for Mitchell, this means they look at Jackson as more of a slot corner with Mitchell on the outside.

The biggest takeaway here is this feels like a smokescreen. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Omar Khan spoke to the media on Monday and really gave the impression the team is happy with its draft slot and aren’t looking for any trades. There is plenty of talent in this draft class without sacrificing draft capital for any player.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire