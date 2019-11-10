Paul George nearly ready to make Clippers debut: ‘I’m tired of rehabbing. It sucks’

Paul George isn’t quite ready to make his official return to the court after a pair of offseason shoulder surgeries.

He is, though, nearly there.

George took part in practice without any restrictions on Saturday, something Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers was thrilled to see. In fact, Rivers thinks the staff let George go “past probably where he needed to go.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It is nice to see him on the floor today, I can tell you that,” Rivers said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I think some guys found out that he was on the floor today, I can say that.”

George underwent a pair of minor shoulder surgeries this summer, to repair his right rotator cuff and left labrum. He missed the entirety of the preseason with the Clippers and said at the team’s media day this fall that he was targeting a “November-ish” return.

Rivers said Saturday that he doesn’t have a specific date in mind for George — who averaged 28 points and 8.2 rebounds last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder — to make his debut in Los Angeles. They have four games on their slate this week, starting Monday against the Toronto Raptors and then again on Wednesday against the Rockets in Houston, all of which are on the table.

George himself, however, admits he’s not there just yet.

“I still got some stuff,” George said, via the Los Angeles Times. “From a health standpoint, I feel great. But I think with rhythm especially, with where these guys are at right now in their season, they’re flowing right now, so I just want to come in with an easy transition.”

Though he may not think he’s quite ready, George is certain about one thing.

“I’m tired of rehabbing. It sucks,” George said, via the Los Angeles Times. “But, you know, I’m here for the long run. I’m here for the long haul.”

After practicing without restriction for the first time, Paul George said Saturday that he’s nearly ready to make his debut in Los Angeles. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: