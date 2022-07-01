LiAngelo Ball is back. Here’s who else is on Charlotte Hornets’ summer league roster

LiAngelo Ball was a crowd favorite at the Las Vegas Summer League last year, drawing more than his share of enthusiastic cheers playing for the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league team.

He’s going to get a chance to do it again.

Ball, the older brother of point guard LaMelo Ball, is among the 14-player contingent making up the Hornets’ summer league roster announced on Friday. He joins Kai Jones, JT Thor, Nick Richards and last week’s draft picks — first-rounder Mark Williams and second-rounder Bryce McGowens — as the headliners.

Gastonia native Isaiah Whaley is also on the team, along with Ty-Shon Alexander, Jalen Crutcher, LJ Figueroa, Scottie Lewis, Brady Manek, Cameron McGriff and Justin Minaya.

The Charlotte Hornets are expecting to sign LiAngelo Ball on Thursday.

James Bouknight was expected to participate in summer league action as well, until surgery on a tendon in his right pinky. A timetable for his return to on-court activities hasn’t been specified yet.

Another notable name that isn’t on there: Arnoldas Kulboka didn’t receive a qualifying offer and is an unrestricted free agent. The Lithuanian played on a two-way contract this past season, but at the very least isn’t part of the Hornets’ immediate summer league plans.

Jordan Surenkamp, who coaches the G League Greensboro Swarm, will serve as the head coach with Nick Friedman, Norm Richardson, Jackson Simmons, Donyell Marshall, Ben Resner and Collin Terry serving as assistants.

New coach Steve Clifford, who’s yet to fully assemble his staff after getting hired last week, will oversee things. Summer league action for the Hornets tips off at 6 p.m. on July 8. when they take on Indiana at the Thomas & Mack Center.