Lakers let go of director of player personnel Ryan West

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with director of player personnel Ryan West, according to multiple reports.

West -- the son of NBA legend and current Los Angeles Clippers executive Jerry West -- had been a part of the organization since 2009.

He was hired as a scout before being promoted to assistant director of scouting in 2012. He was promoted again to director of player personnel in 2015.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Before joining the Lakers, West was a scout for the Memphis Grizzlies from 2002-2009.

West is credited for the Lakers selecting D'Angelo Russell in the 2015 NBA Draft and Jordan Clarkson in the 2014 NBA Draft.

--Field Level Media