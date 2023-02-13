Kelce brothers met after Super Bowl, and Donna Kelce shared a sweet moment with Jason

There was no way to avoid it: one Kelce brother was going to end up unhappy with the outcome of Super Bowl LVII.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia center Jason Kelce, the Eagles came up short, losing 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce.

After the game, the brothers found each other on the field and had an emotional embrace. At one point, Jason told Travis to go celebrate.

An emotional moment between the Kelce brothers



This could’ve been Jason Kelce’s last game

pic.twitter.com/XbdOymSvJA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2023

Later, Jason Kelce got a great big hug from his mother, Donna, and it was really sweet to see.

Jason Kelce e Donna Kelce



O abraço de mãe melhor tudo pic.twitter.com/XG8rAGeQc5 — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) February 13, 2023

That is a tight-knit football family.