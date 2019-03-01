How did Dwayne Haskins respond to Stephen A. Smith's awful take? He laughed

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins knows how to respond to bad opinions: Just laugh them off.

So when Haskins heard ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith say Haskins was “more of a runner than a thrower,” that’s precisely what he did.

The 21-year-old Haskins was asked about Smith’s comment at the NFL scouting combine on Friday. He said he chuckled when he heard that line.

Haskins said he heard the Stephen A. Smith comment while working out...



His response? He laughed. #NFLCombine #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/ElmQ6E9zeV — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 1, 2019

Haskins said he laughed at Smith’s analysis because, “obviously, it’s not true.”

Haskins also gave a more in-depth answer regarding Smith’s comment, saying he feels like he’s “deadly” in the pocket.

What does Dwayne Haskins think about Stephen A. Smith’s assessment that he’s “more of a runner than a thrower”? #NFLCombine #OhioState pic.twitter.com/zEDMxvQVZF — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) March 1, 2019

The internet wasn’t going to let Smith get away with that comment. He was crushed by people on Twitter, many of whom pointed out that Haskins threw for over 4,800 yards, but ran for only 108 yards last season.

Smith ran damage control, clarifying his comments, but it was too late. There was nothing he could do to douse the flames caused by his take.

Dwayne Haskins disagreed with Stephen A. Smith's assessment of his game. (AP)

Haskins did well with his response. He didn’t direct malice toward Smith, but made it clear he disagreed with Smith’s assessment.

That ability should be helpful as Haskins prepares for the draft. Given all the scrutiny quarterbacks face, the ability to laugh off egregious opinions should come in handy when he’s under the spotlight in the NFL.

