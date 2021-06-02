H.S. roundup: Old Lyme girls reach Class S tennis semifinals

Jun. 2—OLD LYME — Unbeaten Old Lyme is alive and well and into the semifinals of the CIAC Class S girls' tennis tournament.

The top-seeded Wildcats improved to 18-0 by dispatching Shoreline Conference rival Morgan School, the eighth-seed, in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, 7-0.

Old Lyme will host No. 4 Holy Cross, a 7-0 winner over No. 5 Abbott Tech, in Wednesday's semifinals at 3 p.m.

The Wildcats didn't lose a set against Morgan, getting singles victories from Abigail Sicuranza (6-2, 6-2), Callie Bass (6-1, 6-1), San Tan (6-0, 6-0) and Live Bass (6-0, 6-0), and doubles wins from the teams of Lauren Wallace-Alexis Fenton (6-1, 6-0), Fiona Hufford-Izzy Reynolds (6-4, 7-5) and Sophia Ortoleva-Elaina Morosky (6-4, 6-3).

Boys' tennis

— Fourth-seeded East Lyme won a pair of matches to reach the Class M semifinals. The Vikings beat No. 13 E.O. Smith 6-1 in the first round, then came back to defeat No. 5 Ellington 6-1 in the quarterfinals. Up next for East Lyme (16-0) is a home match against No. 17 Notre Dame of West Haven on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Girls' lacrosse

— Dani Bruno scored seven goals as top-ranked East Lyme, the 2019 Class M champion, opened the 2021 tournament with a 17-2 win over No. 17 Brookfield. Nancy Alden added four goals fot the Vikings (15-0), who host No. 9 Pomperaug in Friday's quarterfinals at 5 p.m., while Nancy Alden scored four times, Ryan Nagle had two goals and an assist, Sydney Sager had a goal and two assists, Izzy Mazzi, Abbie Belleville and Meg Nagle each scored a goal, and Izzy Pazzaglia had two assists.

— Rita Sefransky had five goals and four assists, including her 100th career goal, as fifth-seeded Fitch rolled to a 22-6 win over No. 12 Suffield in the Class M first round. The Falcons (13-3) will visit No. 4 Barlow, a 23-3 winner over Berlin, in Friday's quarterfinals in Redding at 5 p.m. Bridget O'Leary added four goals and five assists for Fitch while Sophia Clang had four goals and four assists, Madison Corbiel scored four goals, Nora Casey scored twice and Jessica Russo had two assists.

— Elle Thompson had four goals and an assist to help No. 10 Stonington defeat No. 7 Montville 15-5 in the Class M first round. Ivy Goodman added three goals and an assist, Katherine Glenn had two goals and two assists, Rachel Sabbadini had two goals and one assist, Gabriella Dimock scored twice and Lauren Goebel had three assists for the Bears (10-5), who play at No. 2 Ellington in Friday's quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Lily Tomczik scored three goals and Maddie Gould two for the Indians, who finish 12-6.

Boys' lacrosse

— The Day erred in running the Eastern Connecticut Conference boys' lacrosse scholar-athlete and sportsmanship award winners on Sunday, May 30. Following is the corrected version (the lists have also been corrected on theday.com):

Division I — Scholar-athlete: Connor Daugherity (East Lyme), James Deichler (Fitch), Matthew Langley (NFA), Xander Stringer (Waterford), Ethan Bove (Woodstock); Sportsmanship: Wesley Williamson (East Lyme), Evan Hicks (Fitch), Andrew Sechen (NFA), Oliver Searle (Waterford), Gabe Geyer (Woodstock).

Division II — Scholar-athlete: Kellen Paparella (Bacon), Seth Hurt (Ledyard/Griswold), Ayden Frechette (Montville), Cameron Gouveia (St. Bernard/Wheeler), Jake Flynn (Stonington); Sportsmanship: Owen Mocksfield (Bacon), Wyatt Crawford (Ledyard/Griswold), Gavin LaJeunesse (Montville), Charlie Niles (St. Bernard/Wheeler), Aidan Davies (Stonington).

H.S. boys' golf

— Montville ended its regular season with a 6-1 victory over Wheeler/Ledyard in an ECC Division I match at Norwich Golf Club. Montville's Cameron Dececco shot a 46 to earn medalist honors for the Indians (11-8, 7-6), who also picked up wins from Morgun Whittaker, Tyler Radford and Liam Cook. Cameron Conway shot a 48 to win his match for the Lions (4-10, 4-9).

— Haddam-Killingworth beat Old Lyme 196-201 in a Shoreline Conference match. Old Lyme's Gavin Porter and HK's Andrew Fleig shared medalist honors at 46. Pat Flanagan shot a 48 for Old Lyme (8-7).