Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Kicker

Sporting News
1 / 1
Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Kicker

Few things are as exciting as the initial set of fantasy football rankings, and this Week 1 kicker edition is no exception. All your old favorites are here, including Justin Tucker, Graham Gano and Dustin Hopkins, and there are even some newcomers like Aldrick Rosas and Craig Trudeau.

OK, that last name is made up, but it could've been real. You don't know. The rest are actual humans, though, and let's face it, they're all in play this week. Matchups are tough to evaluate for any position in Week 1, and it's nearly impossible to predict how kickers will fare from week-to-week anyway. A five-FG game by the immortal Wil Lutz is certainly possible.

But enough talk, let's get to the rankings. If your drafted kicker isn't in our top 12, don't worry. He probably will be next week.


WEEK 1 RANKINGS
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver |

Tight end

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there are injuries or if weather looks like it will be a major factor for any of these games.

4 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers @ Browns | D/ST



Tight end

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there are injuries or if weather looks like it will be a major factor for any of these games.

4 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers @ Browns

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker


Tight end

Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there are injuries or if weather looks like it will be a major factor for any of these games.

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Justin Tucker Baltimore Ravens @ Bengals
2 Matt Bryant Atlanta Falcons @ Bears
3 Stephen Gostkowski New England Patriots vs. Chiefs
4 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh Steelers @ Browns
5 Sebastian Janikowski Oakland Raiders @ Titans
6 Graham Gano Carolina Panthers @ 49ers
7 Dan Bailey Dallas Cowboys vs. Giants
8 Matt Prater Detroit Lions vs. Cardinals
9 Blair Walsh Seattle Seahawks @ Packers
10 Mason Crosby Green Bay Packers vs. Seahawks
11 Dustin Hopkins Washington Redskins vs. Eagles
12 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis Colts @ Rams
13 Caleb Sturgis Philadelphia Eagles @ Redskins
14 Brandon McManus Denver Broncos vs. Chargers
15 Cairo Santos Kansas City Cheifs @ Patriots
16 Steven Hauschka Buffalo Bills vs. Jets
17 Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints @ Vikings
18 Nick Novak Houston Texans vs. Jaguars
19 Kai Forbath Minnesota Vikings vs. Saints
20 Josh Lambo Los Angeles Chargers @ Broncos
21 Phil Dawson Arizona Cardinals @ Lions
22 Jason Myers Jacksonville Jaguars @ Texans
23 Aldrick Rosas New York Giants @ Cowboys
24 Ryan Succop Tennessee Titans vs. Raiders
25 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles Rams vs. Colts
26 Randy Bullock Cincinnati Bengals vs. Ravens
27 Connor Barth Chicago Bears vs. Falcons
28 Nick Folk Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dolphins
29 Robbie Gould San Francisco 49ers vs. Panthers
30 Andrew Franks Miami Dolphins vs. Bucs
31 Chandler Catanzaro New York Jets @ Bills
32 Cody Parkey Cleveland Browns vs. Steelers