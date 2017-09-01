Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Kicker

Few things are as exciting as the initial set of fantasy football rankings, and this Week 1 kicker edition is no exception. All your old favorites are here, including Justin Tucker, Graham Gano and Dustin Hopkins, and there are even some newcomers like Aldrick Rosas and Craig Trudeau.
OK, that last name is made up, but it could've been real. You don't know. The rest are actual humans, though, and let's face it, they're all in play this week. Matchups are tough to evaluate for any position in Week 1, and it's nearly impossible to predict how kickers will fare from week-to-week anyway. A five-FG game by the immortal Wil Lutz is certainly possible.
But enough talk, let's get to the rankings. If your drafted kicker isn't in our top 12, don't worry. He probably will be next week.
Note: As always, we'll update our rankings throughout the week if there are injuries or if weather looks like it will be a major factor for any of these games.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|1
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore Ravens
|@ Bengals
|2
|Matt Bryant
|Atlanta Falcons
|@ Bears
|3
|Stephen Gostkowski
|New England Patriots
|vs. Chiefs
|4
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@ Browns
|5
|Sebastian Janikowski
|Oakland Raiders
|@ Titans
|6
|Graham Gano
|Carolina Panthers
|@ 49ers
|7
|Dan Bailey
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. Giants
|8
|Matt Prater
|Detroit Lions
|vs. Cardinals
|9
|Blair Walsh
|Seattle Seahawks
|@ Packers
|10
|Mason Crosby
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. Seahawks
|11
|Dustin Hopkins
|Washington Redskins
|vs. Eagles
|12
|Adam Vinatieri
|Indianapolis Colts
|@ Rams
|13
|Caleb Sturgis
|Philadelphia Eagles
|@ Redskins
|14
|Brandon McManus
|Denver Broncos
|vs. Chargers
|15
|Cairo Santos
|Kansas City Cheifs
|@ Patriots
|16
|Steven Hauschka
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. Jets
|17
|Wil Lutz
|New Orleans Saints
|@ Vikings
|18
|Nick Novak
|Houston Texans
|vs. Jaguars
|19
|Kai Forbath
|Minnesota Vikings
|vs. Saints
|20
|Josh Lambo
|Los Angeles Chargers
|@ Broncos
|21
|Phil Dawson
|Arizona Cardinals
|@ Lions
|22
|Jason Myers
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|@ Texans
|23
|Aldrick Rosas
|New York Giants
|@ Cowboys
|24
|Ryan Succop
|Tennessee Titans
|vs. Raiders
|25
|Greg Zuerlein
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. Colts
|26
|Randy Bullock
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. Ravens
|27
|Connor Barth
|Chicago Bears
|vs. Falcons
|28
|Nick Folk
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@ Dolphins
|29
|Robbie Gould
|San Francisco 49ers
|vs. Panthers
|30
|Andrew Franks
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. Bucs
|31
|Chandler Catanzaro
|New York Jets
|@ Bills
|32
|Cody Parkey
|Cleveland Browns
|vs. Steelers
