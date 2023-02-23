Eagles safety fined by the NFL for this hit on a Chiefs player in Super Bowl LVII
The NFL’s official gamebook from Super Bowl LVII shows running back Isiah Pacheco was injured during the Chiefs’ winning drive in the fourth quarter.
On a first-down play from the Chiefs’ 38-yard line, Pacheco gained 2 yards rushing before Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson delivered a big hit.
Here are two views of the tackle.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson lays a BIG HIT on Isiah Pacheco, who had trouble getting up after the play. pic.twitter.com/1l0OJ0hCRA
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was apparently fined for this hit?
The NFL is so pathetic, man#Eagles pic.twitter.com/b412mcjrIH
That hit only kept Pacheco out for one play before he gouged the Eagles for a 10-yard gain on a third-and-1 play.
But the tackle proved costly for Gardner-Johnson.
Although no penalty flag was thrown, Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Gardner-Johnson was fined $14,111 “for lowering the head to initiate contact with the helmet.” Pelissero said Gardner-Johnson intends to appeal.
Gardner-Johnson wrote on Twitter that he was baffled by the league’s fine.
Tell me why I got fined from the hit in Super Bowl
