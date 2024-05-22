Bodvarsson and Jerome to leave Bolton

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is one of three senior players to be released by Bolton [Getty Images]

Bolton have announced that Cameron Jerome and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will leave the club at the end of their contracts next month.

Wanderers, beaten by Oxford in the League One play-off final last weekend, will also bid farewell to defender Declan John, who spent last season on loan at Salford City.

Iceland striker Bodvarsson, 31, joined Bolton in January 2022 and scored 25 times in 94 appearances, including 10 goals in 46 games this season.

Jerome, 37, signed an 18-month contract with the club in January 2023 and after scoring just once in his first 49 games, he netted in successive matches against Shrewsbury, Port Vale and Peterborough last month to help earn Ian Evatt's side valuable points in their promotion chase.

Wales international John, 28, will also not be offered a new deal after making 92 appearances across four seasons with Bolton.

Bolton, meanwhile, have triggered extension clauses in the contracts of 21-year-old goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson and midfielder Nelson Khumbeni, who was at Morecambe on loan last season.