Five-star prospect Boogie Fland commits to Arkansas basketball, John Calipari

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another five-star high school prospect is following John Calipari to Arkansas basketball.

Johnuel 'Boogie' Fland announced his pledge to the Razorbacks Thursday. He was previously signed to Calipari and Kentucky, but Fland requested a release from his national letter of intent in the aftermath of Calipari’s move to Arkansas.

According to the 247sports Composite, Fland is the 18th-ranked player and the No. 2 combo guard in the country. Major programs like North Carolina, Michigan and Alabama were vying for Fland’s commitment before he pledged to Kentucky on Oct. 20.

Fland is a McDonald’s All-American who averaged 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists as a senior with Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, N.Y.

Stepinac’s Boogie Fland (1) drives around Iona’s Joe Wolf (10) during the Crusader Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains Jan. 6, 2024.

The 6-foot-2 guard is widely regarded as one of the best shooters in the 2024 class. He needs to improve his efficiency, but he’s shown an innate ability to make difficult shots.

Fland is the second 2024 high school commit for Arkansas, joining Karter Knox in following Calipari to Fayetteville. Arkansas also added Kentucky transfer Zvonimir Ivišić through the portal to give the Hogs three scholarship players currently on the roster.

Calipari was officially announced as the Arkansas basketball coach on April 10, one week after Eric Musselman’s departure to Southern Cal. He arrived in Fayetteville with zero scholarship players on the roster.

