UConn scores major recruiting victory, receives commitment from McNeeley

Apr. 26—UConn's success on the court is leading to major recruiting victories.

Five-star recruit Liam McNeeley, a 6-foot-7 forward from Richardson, Texas, announced Friday on social media that he'll play at UConn next season.

McNeeley posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm dialed in from Storrs!!"

A McDonald's All-American, McNeeley made the commitment after visiting UConn, the back-to-back national champions, Monday and Tuesday. He previously committed to Indiana before changing his mind last month.

Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas and Michigan were some of the other programs in the running.

"It felt like a perfect fit," McNeeley told ESPN. "Coach Hurley is a hard-nosed coach. That's the kind of coach I thrive under."

Coach Dan Hurley and his staff made McNeeley a prime recruiting target after losing starters Cam Spencer, Tristen Newton and Stephon Castle. Forward Alex Karaban is testing the NBA draft waters before making a decision about his future.

McNeeley averaged 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists at powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) Academy, which went 33-0 last season and won the Chipotle High School national championship. He's considered one of the top perimeter shooters in his recruiting class, sinking 45% from beyond the arc.

He recently competed in the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn, earning most valuable player honors for his team.

UConn is building an impressive recruiting class that also includes guard Ahmad Nowell and forward Isaiah Abraham. The Huskies also have dipped into the transfer portal, recently receiving a commitment from center Tarris Reed Jr., who spent the last two seasons at Michigan.

The Huskies are far from finished on the recruiting trail, as they're pursuing two transfers. Aidan Mahaney (Saint Mary's), a 6-3 guard, was on the Storrs campus Thursday and Friday while 6-6 guard Koby Brea (Dayton) was supposed to start a weekend visit on Friday.

Brea shot a sizzling 49.8% (100 for 201) from 3-point range during his junior season while averaging 11.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 33 games, including four starts. He's also expected to visit Duke next week. He's from Washington Heights, N.Y.

