'Intangibles matter': How five new players will fit with Bradley basketball

Bradley head coach Brian Wardle shares some advice with Duke Deen in the first half of their Missouri Valley Conference basketball game against Evansville on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024 at Carver Arena. The Braves routed the Purple Aces 86-50.

PEORIA — The building of the 2024-25 Bradley basketball team is nearly complete in the wake of national signing day, in which BU celebrated a five-player recruiting class added via the NCAA transfer portal and incoming true freshmen.

In a college basketball era of transfer portal trauma and drama, the Braves held on to their core group — a tribute to the team's culture under coach Brian Wardle.

While the Valley's best teams were hammered by transfers — Drake lost 10 players, Indiana State 10, Southern Illinois 10, Northern Iowa 7 and Missouri State 8 — the Braves lost one starter in Connor Hickman from a team that finished third in the Missouri Valley Conference last season.

"Chemistry matters, intangibles matter," Wardle said. "It's not fantasy basketball, where you just go get the best stats guys out there. There is a lot to consider when you're working in the transfer portal."

It's a complicated field, one which Bradley navigates with an ally in Home of the Brave, the Peoria-based NIL collective that was the first of its kind in the Valley.

"Home of the Brave has been impactful on our team, too," Wardle said. "They've done a great job and really helped us retain players to keep the core of our roster together."

That high roster floor, coupled with a solid five-man incoming class and weighed against major attrition to their opponents, leaves Bradley as the likely No. 1 ranked team in the preseason Valley picture. There's a long way to go and much can still change. But the Braves are happy with their roster so far.

"With these last pieces we're looking at all our options," Wardle said. "We also have to consider not just what is the best fit for the '24-25 season, but also the '25-26 season. Our staff did a fantastic job identifying our needs and wants."

Here's a look at the five new players in Bradley's 2024 recruiting class, with a comment on each player from Wardle, and a projected role by the Journal Star.

Connor Dillon, shooting guard

Winona State guard Connor Dillon goes up for a shot during a 2023 basketball game. The Peoria Notre Dame all-stater announced his commitment to Bradley in April 2024.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound former all-state player from Peoria Notre Dame comes home via the transfer portal as a fifth-year senior. He played 87 career games with 1,422 points at NCAA Division-II Winona State, where in his final season he averaged 21.6 points and shot 39% from 3.

"He's tough, a shot maker, improved every year and been with a very good coaching staff," Wardle said. "He's an experienced fifth-year competitor, and now he gets to come home and play for us.

PJS projection: A 2-guard who will see significant minutes in the mix to replace the departed Connor Hickman.

Zek Montgomery, guard, wing

Bradley's Zek Montgomery signals three points after a Braves three-pointer against Drake late in the second half Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023 at Carver Arena. The Braves defeated the Bulldogs 73-61.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pounder fits as a guard or wing as he comes full circle back to Bradley via the transfer portal from Rhode Island. Montgomery was a key part of BU's 2022-23 MVC regular-season champions, and earned a place on the Valley Most Improved Team.

"He's a playmaker on offense, can score at three levels, very good ball-screen player, and a big guy who can get downhill," Wardle said. "After his sophomore year here he was projected as an all-Valley guard. We had success with the ball in his hands and we're excited to see him return."

PJS projects: Starter at the 2 or 3 and a depth option on the point guard list.

Corey Thomas, forward

The Bradley Braves have landed 6-foot-10 JUCO center Corey Thomas from Cowley College.

The skilled 6-foot-10 junior center helped Cowley College to a 28-6 record in the NJCAA last season and scored 12.2 points per game while shooting 37% from 3.

"What I love about him is he's gotten better every year from high school," Wardle said. "Great passing, I love his skill set and his motor. He just has to get stronger. He knows that, he'll get more muscle on him and be an impact player when he does that."

PJS projects: Starter at the 5 if Darius Hannah shifts to 4.

Timoty Van Der Knaap, forward

Timoty Van Der Knaap played for Italy's under-18 national team during the FIBA U18 European Championships in the summer of 2023. The 6-foot-9 recruit committed to Bradley as part of the Class of 2024.

The 6-foot-9 freshman wing played in Italy for Orange1 Bassano Academy last season. European scout Pietro Cristofori called Van Der Knaap a solid student who is "sized and lengthy," with "above average athleticism and (is a) slasher."

He is Bradley's first-ever player from Italy, increasing the program's international history to 16 countries.

"He's a long wing who can play multiple positions," Wardle said. "He improved his 3-point shooting. Versatile defender, very talented. Like all (incoming international players) he'll have to adjust to the American game."

PJS projects: Very talented wing who will be a rotation player.

Jaquan Johnson, point guard

Pius XI's Jaquan Johnson (22) drives around Pewaukee's Owen Hake (1) during the game at Pewaukee, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

The freshman had offers from Bradley, Grambling State, Kennesaw State. He's a 5-foot-11, 170-pound prospect who was a Wisconsin Mr. Basketball candidate at Milwaukee Pius XI.

"He is nicknamed 'Bully' for a reason, an aggressive, strong style, fast with the ball," Wardle said. "He got double- and triple-teamed at times and still put up numbers. Fans are going to love him. He comes in as a freshman and gets to learn from a fifth-year all-Valley guard."

PJS projection: Point guard who likely backs up Duke Deen, 10 minutes per game.

What will Bradley do with its final scholarships?

The Braves have two scholarships left, and it's undetermined how they'll use them. BU could use them internally, or circle back to bring back a player who left earlier, or bring in a true freshman or dip into the portal.

Wardle has a plan, which for now he's keeping under wraps.

"You have to consider how guys fit with each other," Wardle said. "What kind of guy do you want filling that 11th and 12th spot on the roster? Those are players who might not get minutes, so they have to bring you intangibles.

"That last spot we want a high-culture, high-IQ guy."

