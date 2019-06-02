Yankees, Sanchez continue to roll vs. Red Sox

Gary Sanchez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the New York Yankees continued their surge with a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees improved to 4-0 this season against the Red Sox and moved 9 1/2 games in front of third-place Boston in the AL East. New York also won its third straight, won for the 15th time in the last 18 games, improved to 32-10 in its last 42 games and claimed its ninth straight series.

Sanchez helped New York get its latest win when he snapped a 3-3 tie by hammering a 2-2 slider from Rick Porcello (4-5) into the Yankees' bullpen beyond the right-center field fence. It was Sanchez's 18th homer, matching his total from last season when the catcher battled through injuries and hit .186 in 89 games.

DJ LeMahieu delivered another clutch hit, producing a two-run, bases-loaded single to give the Yankees a 3-1 lead in the second inning. Gio Urshela preceded LeMahieu's latest clutch hit with a game-tying single earlier in the inning as the Yankees produced five singles.

Sandy Leon had three hits, including two RBI singles, for the Red Sox, who lost their fourth straight and dropped back to .500 at 29-29. Xander Bogaerts also homered, his 11th of the season, among his three hits for Boston, which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

The Red Sox tied a season-high by striking out 14 times and were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Leon produced both hits with runners in scoring position before being lifted for a pinch hitter.

Yankees starter Domingo German labored through 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked two but was lifted two batters after allowing Leon's single to tie the score at 3-3 in the fourth inning.

Chad Green (1-2) retired Andrew Benintendi with two on to end the fourth and worked around a double to Bogaerts in the fifth.

Aroldis Chapman put two on but retired Rafael Devers to end it and notched his 17th save in 18 opportunities.

Porcello allowed five runs and nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked one and was lifted two batters after Sanchez homered.

--Field Level Media