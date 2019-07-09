WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Matches and predictions

Photo credit: WWE

From Digital Spy

It may not have been the greatest PPV of all time, but the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds at least shook off the cobwebs from WWE Super ShowDown and got us back on track.

Next up is WWE Extreme Rules 2019, which is likely the last PPV before the Heyman/Bischoff takeover of WWETV, which could see the explosive blowoff to some long-running feuds.

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

WWE Universal Championship and WWE Raw Women's Championship: Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) vs Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans [Extreme Rules Winners Take All Match]

Photo credit: WWE

After somewhat limp feuds between Seth Rollins and Baron Corbin and Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans, we've now got... a feud between Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch AND Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

The biggest problem to date has been that despite picking up the odd qualifying win here and there, it doesn't feel as though Corbin or Evans have really earned a shot at the biggest titles in the WWE at this moment in time, let alone their third or fourth attempt.

And while the Reality Era dictates that real-life relationships will inevitably become intertwined in WWETV (and PPV), we'd be lying if we said that the on-screen team-up of Bex and Seth doesn't feel a little awkward and voyeuristic.

All that said, we can't complain too much about seeing Rollins and Lynch in action together: two of the best in the world joining forces to put down two bigmouths who don't know when they're beaten.

Here's hoping this one is done with after this, and that the champs can look ahead to other challenges apart.

PREDICTION: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross [2-on-1 handicap match]

Photo credit: WWE

Alexa Bliss has never been afraid to let her friends do her dirty work for her, and with Nia Jax currently on the shelf, she's looked towards recent NXT graduate Nikki Cross for support.

We say "support", but poor Nikki has been taken advantage of horribly by Alexa, and not only have all her efforts only really benefited Little Miss Bliss, she doesn't even seem to realise this.

Ah well. While the penny doesn't look like dropping any time soon for Nikki, Bayley isn't likely to be distracted by that odd psychodrama.

Instead, expect the Hugger to do the business when it matters, for Alexa to irrationally and unfairly blame Nikki, and for Cross to finally explode and strike out on her own.

PREDICTION: Bayley

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Samoa Joe

Photo credit: WWE

Kofi Kingston has been a fighting WWE Champion since KofiMania went wild in April.

He's taken on all comers, from Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan to Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler, but this feels like his biggest challenge yet.

Samoa Joe is a former NXT Champion and US Champion but he's always just fallen short when it comes to the top-tier titles.

His long, long feud with AJ Styles saw the Phenomenal One always edge ahead, no matter how many mind games Joe tried to play, and initially it looks like Kofi isn't taking any of the bait.

Kingston will be the favourite going in, still riding that post-Mania wave oh-so high, but Joe will be very much aware that his opportunities at this level won't keep coming.

We expect that to spur Joe on to do the unexpected and finally get that top-level WWE title that has so far eluded him.

PREDICTION: Samoa Joe

WWE United States Championship: Ricochet (c) vs AJ Styles





Photo credit: WWE

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) vs The New Day (Big E and Xavier Woods) vs Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker)

Photo credit: WWE

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were an unlikely tag team on paper, but they've shrugged off allcomers since winning the SD Tag Team Titles.

It won't be easy for them to retain come Extreme Rules, as not only is champions' advantage nullified in a Triple Threat, but they face two incredibly tough opponents.



Big E and Xavier Woods are no stranger to crunch title matches, while Heavy Machinery seem to be hitting their stride at just the right time.

But Bryan and Rowan are probably the smartest wrestlers in the WWE right now.

And while they don't have to be pinned or submit to lose their titles, they can also take advantage of the Triple Threat stipulation to let their opponents take each other apart before picking up the pieces.

PREDICTION: Daniel Bryan and Rowan



WWE Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs Tony Nese

Photo credit: WWE

205 Live is perhaps the most coherent bit of WWETV, and maybe even has the very best wrestling bell-to-bell.

After a chase that effectively started back at the Cruiserweight Classic, Drew Gulak is finally your WWE Cruiserweight Champion, and he's not in any hurry to give it up.

He's up against longtime rival and former champ Tony Nese, and both men know that there's more than gold at stake here.

Every PPV is a chance for the cruiserweights to steal the show and get more eyeballs on 205 Live and make that strap all the more important.

So expect both men to pull out all the stops, but it's Drew who'll retain after waiting so long for his first reign.

PREDICTION: Drew Gulak

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre [No Holds Barred Match]

Photo credit: WWE

Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon has been played every which way on WWETV and PPV over the last few months that we're sick sick sick of it.

Not a single thing can make us care about these two and/or their associates going at it one more t---GONG!

Oh, well, that changes things.

From Saudi Arabia nowhere came The Undertaker, and while we're not entirely convinced that this story totally hangs together, we're all of a sudden a bit more interested in this one, for novelty alone.

The twilight of The Undertaker's career has been fading fast, with the bright spots like the second part of his Brock Lesnar trilogy and victory over John Cena at WrestleMania being few and far between.

But here's another chance for the Deadman to give us something great to remember him by, as well as a chance for Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre to drag themselves up the card.

Oh, and also a chance for The Big Dog and Phenom to finally relieve the WWE Universe of Shane-O-Mac's neverending reign of terror.

PREDICTION: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns

Bobby Lashley vs Braun Strowman [Last Man Standing Match]

Photo credit: WWE

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

What date and start time is WWE Extreme Rules 2019 in the UK?



WWE Extreme Rules 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Sunday, July 14 into Monday, July 15.

A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm on Sunday, July 1.

What date and start time is Extreme Rules 2019 in the US?

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 takes place on Sunday, July 14 with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.

A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

How do I watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania(tickets available now), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can buy WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.

How do I watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Extreme Rules 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

