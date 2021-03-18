UPDATED: Softball hire, to arrive in fall, sees Muskogee as challenge

Mike Kays, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 18—Mark Dicus says there's no better softball coach than Keith Coleman.

Coleman says Dicus is the best there is.

If both are in the ballpark, which their records would indicate it, then Muskogee's hire of Dicus to lead their softball program gives hope to a program that has declined since Coleman left for Piedmont.

Dicus was reached out to by Muskogee officials on the advice of Coleman.

"Keith has moved on, but he still bleeds green and we appreciate the discussions and input he gave us," said athletic director Jason Parker of the Rougher alum who led the program from 2005-2016.

"A lot of stuff we implemented over the last five years is to counteract what he does, ways to defend him because he puts you in bad spots, and his girls play hard," said Coleman, who won a state fastpitch title at Piedmont in 2019.

Dicus has won one fastpitch title at Pryor and finished runner-up twice, but his resume is far deeper.

While head coach at Dewey from 1987 through 1999, he compiled 448 victories and was the national coach of the year in 1994. His teams reached the fastpitch state championship game eight consecutive seasons (1987-94), winning four titles. Dicus became an inaugural member of the Oklahoma Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002.

He then went to Seminole State, where he was 445-140, with seven conference titles, including a third-place finish nationally in 2003, then went to Rogers State.

And at 63, he sees Muskogee as "the ultimate sports challenge."

"I'm still drawn to a challenge. That in itself is appealing about it," he said. "I've got enough in my engine to give it one last shot."

Under Coleman, Muskogee had a combined 11 state tournament appearances and a 2009 slowpitch state championship. Eighteen of his fastpitch players went on to play college ball somewhere. But since then there's been no state trip in either slowpitch or fastpitch.

Fastpitch has gone 45-101 since 2016 and slowpitch 48-57 in the four seasons in that span, including five games before the 2020 season was stopped due to the pandemic shutdown of sports.

This year's slowpitch season has yet to get off the ground due to an insufficient roster hampered in part by academic issues.

Dicus is aware of that, and how he'll approach things.

"It's about relationships," he said. "We'll go into that first and work on softball next and we have to build up trust. Kids will have to trust me and our staff and we're going to have to trust the kids. Hopefully winning is important to them. I've never met an athlete yet that winning wasn't important to, never. If you buy in to the program, you'll have to get to places on time, work hard in practice and play hard in games.

"That's what we'll sell. We'll always go back to the point of if you really want to win, this is what you're going to have to do. There's no guarantee for results, but you have to follow the formula to have a chance at those results."

He added this:

"If you don't have kids willing to work hard, you're not going to be very good."

Dicus won't take over until the fall. Interim coach Kodi Morrison, on board since early in fastpitch, will remain over the slowpitch season, which Parker said will continue despite the early issues.

Pryor is scheduled to play Muskogee on March 30 at Rougher Park. Dicus is assisting with slowpitch at Pryor.

Recommended Stories

  • Not NCAA Property: Players push for reform on social media

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Several prominent players at the March Madness basketball tournament took aim at the NCAA on social media Wednesday, demanding changes to how they are allowed to be compensated in the latest organized display of power by college athletes. Isaiah Livers of Michigan, Geo Baker of Rutgers and Jordan Bohannon of Iowa were among those pushing for NCAA reforms with the hashtag (hash)NotNCAAProperty. The athletes, who are staying at hotels a short walk from NCAA headquarters in downtown Indy, are urging the association to allow them to earn money for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsement and personal appearances.

  • Lions' trade for Rams DT Michael Brockers creates potentially awkward Jared Goff reunion

    Michael Brockers was excited to have Matthew Stafford as his quarterback over Goff. And now ... whoops.

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Kevin Holland sees Derek Brunson as UFC's middleweight 'gatekeeper'

    Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • Reports: Chiefs sign Kyle Long after 1-year retirement to bolster protection for Patrick Mahomes

    Long retired after playing just four games in the 2019 season and his signing comes after the Chiefs signed Joe Thuney earlier in the week.

  • Tottenham's Erik Lamela unleashes Premier League goal of the season, then gets red-carded (video)

    If you don't know what a "rabona" is, watch this textbook definition from the North London derby.

  • Report: Cardinals signing WR A.J. Green to 1-year deal

    A.J. Green is leaving Cincy after 10 seasons to hook up with Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

  • Matthew Semelsberger takes out opponent with 1 punch for 7th-fastest KO in UFC history

    A brutal KO took only 16 seconds.

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.

  • Hoopla with Haynes: JaVale McGee getting interest from Nets; Lakers watching Hassan Whiteside

    JaVale McGee, Tristan Thompson, Hassan Whiteside and Aaron Gordon could be on the move before the March 25 trade deadline.

  • Kyle Juszczyk reportedly adds another $27M to his remarkable tally as an NFL fullback

    Fullback is a dying position. Unless you're Kyle Juszczyk.

  • PJ Dozier with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers

    PJ Dozier (Denver Nuggets) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/15/2021

  • NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin alone in 6th on all-time goals list

    Alex Ovechkin hit two more milestones Tuesday night, when the star left winger assisted on the Capitals' first goal and scored the second one in Washington's 3-1 win over the visiting New York Islanders. Ovechkin's 718th career goal broke a tie with Phil Esposito for sixth on the all-time list, and the assist gave him 1,300 career points. T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom also scored as Washington won its sixth straight and moved into a tie for first in the East Division with the Islanders, who had their nine-game winning streak snapped.

  • Sailing: Spithill keen to come back for another America's Cup tilt

    Spithill, who was part of Oracle Team USA's team that lost 7-1 to TNZ in 2017, helped Luna Rossa into a 3-2 lead but five successive race defeats ended his bid for a third America's Cup triumph on Wednesday. The 7-3 loss also dashed Italy's hopes of securing sport's oldest international trophy for the first time and Spithill, who skippered Oracle to America's Cup wins in 2010 and 2013, felt he had let the team down.

  • Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL

    For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down. The biggest spenders at the position had been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL's business year begins Wednesday will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.

  • Recovering Nadal to skip Miami and focus on clay court swing

    Nadal had not played since his quarter-final exit at the Australian Open last month and also skipped the ATP 500 event in Dubai. The 34-year-old has since dropped down one place in the rankings to third after Russian Daniil Medvedev leapfrogged him. The Miami Open is a hard court tournament which Nadal has never won despite reaching the final five times between 2005 and 2017.

  • Reports: Jameis Winston agrees to one-year deal with Saints

    Can Winston revive his career in New Orleans?

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.