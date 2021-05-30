Tide on high: Alabama surges into WCWS

May 30—TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama softball team, like it has so many times before, will finish its season in Oklahoma City.

The Crimson Tide clinched its 13th trip to the Women's College World Series with Saturday's 4-1 victory over Kentucky.

Alabama (50-7), which finished a super regional series sweep, will carry an 18-game winning streak into the WCWS, which begins Thursday. Of the 18 wins, 16 have been over ranked teams.

Alabama will face Arizona in the first round.

"It was a heck of a good weekend for us," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said.

After Montana Fouts (24-3) threw a seven-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Friday's series-opening 4-3 win, Alabama turned to Lexi Kilfoyl on Saturday. Kilfoyl tossed a five-hitter with seven strikeouts and 10 groundball outs.

The Tide also gave Kilfoyl (13-3) an early lead.

Alexis Mack singled and Bailey Hemphill walked to begin the game. Kaylee Tow followed with a two-run double before Alabama recorded an out.

After Kentucky (43-16) scored in the second inning, Alabama's Maddie Morgan hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to finish the scoring.

"Kilfoyl was outstanding, and we got two big hits when we needed them," Murphy said. "Usually, that's the name of the game."

Morgan, playing in her 44th game of the season, hit her first home run. She last homered in February 2020 when she had six RBIs in a victory over Penn State. Morgan, a senior, has six career homers, including four as a sophomore.

Alabama registered its eighth two-game sweep in 11 super regional series victories. The Tide has a 21-5 record at home in a super regional and has won 10 of the 11 super regional series it has hosted.

Kentucky was in a super regional for the eighth time, but the Wildcats have only reached Oklahoma City once. In 2014, Kentucky went 1-2 at the WCWS, including a 2-0 loss to Alabama.

Alabama seeks its second national championship, having defeated Oklahoma in the finals in 2012. The Crimson Tide was the runner-up to Florida in 2014.