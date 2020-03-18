Report: DE Clowney disappointed in limited market

Seattle Seahawks free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is waiting for someone to show him the money.

Clowney, the No. 1 draft pick in 2014, spent last season in Seattle following a trade from the Houston Texans and posted 3.0 sacks and four forced fumbles. He also had 1.5 sacks in the postseason.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine the team wanted the three-time Pro Bowl selection back.

But NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Clowney hasn't found the market he expected. The Seahawks' offer could be the best he'll get, Garafolo said.

Schneider has also reportedly checked in with the Baltimore Ravens about the cost of acquiring franchise-tagged outside linebacker Matt Judon. Those talks did not progress, according to NFL Network.

Clowney, 27, has 32 career sacks but no more than 9.5 in any of his first six seasons. He has a history of injuries, and given the complexity of player physicals during the coronavirus outbreak, teams might be hesitant to seal the deal with Clowney.

--Field Level Media