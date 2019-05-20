Red Sox rout Jays as Price returns from IL

David Price pitched five innings in his first start since May 2, Michael Chavis and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit two-run homers and the visiting Boston Red Sox defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Monday afternoon.

Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers added solo homers and each had three hits and three RBIs for Boston, while Mitch Moreland contributed his season-best three hits.

Price (2-2) allowed three hits and two unearned runs while striking out four and walking none in five innings. The left-hander was activated Monday from the injured list (elbow tendinitis).

Luke Maile hit a two-run homer for the Blue Jays in the opener of a four-game series.

The Blue Jays had all three of their hits in the first two innings. Boston had 16 hits.

Toronto starter Edwin Jackson (0-1) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk over five innings.

Boston scored twice in the first. Moreland, Bogaerts and Devers singled to produce the first run. Bogaerts scored from third on Maile's throwing error when Devers stole second.

Maile tied the game in the second with his second home run of the season. It scored Billy McKinney, who reached first base on an error by Chavis on a grounder to second.

Boston scored four runs in the third. Andrew Benintendi walked and was forced at second by Mookie Betts. Moreland doubled and Bogaerts rapped a two-run single. Chavis scored two runs with his ninth homer of the season.

Elvis Luciano replaced Jackson and allowed a walk to Steve Pearce and Bradley's first homer of the season to increase Boston's lead to 8-2.

Brandon Workman replaced Price and pitched a perfect bottom of the sixth.

Boston scored twice more in the seventh. Moreland doubled and Devers hit an RBI single. After Chavis singled to put runners at the corners, Derek Law replaced Luciano and allowed Pearce's sacrifice fly.

Boston's Heath Hembree pitched around a leadoff walk in the seventh, and Ryan Brasier was perfect in the eighth.

Ryan Tepera allowed two ninth-inning solo homers -- the eighth this season for Bogaerts and the fourth by Devers.

Hector Velazquez struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth.

--Field Level Media