A Rams player celebrated winning the Super Bowl by proposing to his girlfriend on the field

Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrates Los Angeles' victory in Super Bowl LVI. AP Photo/Doug Benc

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI Sunday night.

Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated the victory by proposing to his girlfriend right on the field.

She said yes!

Taylor Rapp secured two wins — and two rings — in a span of minutes.

The third-year safety helped the Los Angeles Rams to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday night. Then, after contributing seven tackles in the 23-20 win, Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Or should we say fiancée. She said yes!

—Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 14, 2022

The 24-year-old and his soon-to-be wife, Dani Johnson, are high school sweethearts from Washington state. Johnson was part of Rapp's journey to superstardom at the University of Washington and, later, in the pros.

There's little doubt he'd offer his longtime partner credit for aiding his success up to and in this year's Super Bowl. And now, she's getting a ring of her own.

Read the original article on Insider